Weekly deals roundup: Spring into savings with the Galaxy S25 Ultra, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and many more!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Spring is almost here (oh, how time flies!), but if the weather is not yet sunny enough to change your winter mood and put a smile on your face, perhaps our final weekly deals roundup of February 2025 will manage to do just that, helping you save some money and get one of the best phones, tablets, smartwatches, or earbuds out there at the lowest possible price.
Yes, we've got another epic list of mobile bargains and steals for you, and no matter your budget, I guarantee you can find something tailored to your exact needs and preferences among the two dozen or so deeply discounted products below. If that's not the perfect way to start spring on the right foot, I don't know what is.
The top three deals right now are virtually unbeatable
Probably the best Android phone in the world in (early) 2025 is amazingly still sold alongside a $200 Amazon gift card, and if you're expecting to see a better Galaxy S25 Ultra deal (with no trade-in) in the near future, the latest sales report out of Korea might unfortunately dash those hopes.
If the S25 series is already selling like hotcakes, Samsung and retailers like Amazon probably have no reason to offer any improved discounts anytime soon, and this very $200 freebie could disappear before long, so it may not be a bad idea to pull the trigger today.
The same absolutely goes for Google's top-of-the-line Pixel 9 Pro XL handset too, which is somehow on sale at a lower than ever price with no special requirements right now. Yes, even lower than on Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2024.
Of course, the stock Android-running 6.8-inch giant is still not what you'd call conventionally affordable, which is where the OnePlus 12R comes in at an unprecedented discount of its own. And with 256GB storage and 16GB RAM, no less. Now that's what I call an irresistible bargain!
Want more phenomenal smartphone deals? Here you go:
Just like their big brother, the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus are still sold at special prices together with always handy Amazon gift cards. Meanwhile, one of the best-ever Galaxy S24 FE discounts is back with a bang for Samsung fans on tighter budgets, and if you're on a super-tight budget, you may want to consider Motorola's brand-new Moto G (2025) mid-ranger.
Recommended Stories
The Lenovo-owned brand naturally sells better and costlier phones too, with the Razr (2024) and Razr Plus (2024) undeniably rivaling Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 for the title of best foldable money can buy right now.
The Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 are themselves substantially marked down on Samsung's official US website at the time of this writing, while the frequently discounted Motorola Razr+ (2024) flagship is worth taking into consideration this week in a very special Paris Hilton edition at a very special price.
Now check out this massive batch of affordable tablets!
Technically, only three of the seven devices included in this category can actually be described as budget-friendly. But then you have the incredibly value-packed Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus giant (with both a keyboard and pen bundled in), the unquestionably stunning Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus (with a stylus of its own included), and Apple's latest and greatest iPad Pros at some of their greatest discounts to date.
Of course, I can totally understand if you're put off by these gargantuan and super-expensive slates, in which case you should very carefully weigh your mid-range Lenovo Tab Plus, Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE, and Google Pixel Tablet options.
Probably the best smartwatches in the world are steeply discounted today
There are a lot of companies that make wearable devices in this day and age, but Apple and Samsung stand head and shoulders above their competition in terms of everything from style to functionality, raw power, and yes, even quality/price ratios.
The Apple Watch Series 10, for instance, is simply unbeatable in the sub-$400 segment right now, while the rugged Galaxy Watch Ultra is... amazingly not a lot costlier than its non-rugged rival after the latest and greatest Samsung Store markdown.
Who wants a pair of ultra-low-cost earbuds?
How about two of them? Yes, we only have two products in this section this week, and perhaps somewhat surprisingly, Apple's Beats Studio Buds manage to steal the industry-leading AirPods' limelight for a change, especially when you consider their native support for both iOS and Android phones in addition to their cool new $50 discount.
Of course, Samsung's Galaxy Buds FE are also compatible with Android handsets and iPhones, and thanks to their lower price, they might prove to be an even smarter buy compared to the Beats Studio Buds... if you hurry.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: