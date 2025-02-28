Weekly deals roundup: Spring into savings with the Galaxy S25 Ultra, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and many more!

Spring is almost here (oh, how time flies!), but if the weather is not yet sunny enough to change your winter mood and put a smile on your face, perhaps our final weekly deals roundup of February 2025 will manage to do just that, helping you save some money and get one of the best phones , tablets, smartwatches, or earbuds out there at the lowest possible price.





Yes, we've got another epic list of mobile bargains and steals for you, and no matter your budget, I guarantee you can find something tailored to your exact needs and preferences among the two dozen or so deeply discounted products below. If that's not the perfect way to start spring on the right foot, I don't know what is.

The top three deals right now are virtually unbeatable

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra $200 off (13%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.9-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Armor 2 Protection, 200 + 10 + 50 + 50MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Multiple Color Options, $200 Amazon Gift Card Included Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 9 Pro XL $300 off (27%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Android 14, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.8-Inch LTPO OLED Display with 2992 x 1344 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 +48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 42MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 5,060mAh Battery, Obsidian Buy at Amazon OnePlus 12R $399 99 $599 99 $200 off (33%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.78-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 2780 x 1264 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 8 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Selfie Camera, 5,500mAh Battery with 80W Charging Capabilities, Iron Gray and Cool Blue Color Options Buy at BestBuy





If the S25 series is already selling like hotcakes, Samsung and retailers like Amazon probably have no reason to offer any improved discounts anytime soon, and this very $200 freebie could disappear before long, so it may not be a bad idea to pull the trigger today.





The same absolutely goes for Google's top-of-the-line Pixel 9 Pro XL handset too, which is somehow on sale at a lower than ever price with no special requirements right now. Yes, even lower than on Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2024.





Of course, the stock Android-running 6.8-inch giant is still not what you'd call conventionally affordable, which is where the OnePlus 12R comes in at an unprecedented discount of its own. And with 256GB storage and 16GB RAM, no less. Now that's what I call an irresistible bargain!

Want more phenomenal smartphone deals? Here you go:

Motorola Moto G (2025) $149 99 $199 99 $50 off (25%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, 6.7-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 1604 x 720 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Processor, Android 15, 50 + 2MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery, 30W Charging Capabilities, Vegan Leather Finish, Forest Gray Color Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy S24 FE $150 off (23%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Exynos 2400e Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 1900 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 8 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Android 14, Galaxy AI, 4,700mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options Buy at Amazon Motorola razr (2024) $499 99 $699 99 $200 off (29%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 14, MediaTek Dimensity 7300X Processor, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch AMOLED External Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Snapper, 4,200mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Vegan Leather Finish, Multiple Color Options Buy at Motorola Samsung Galaxy S25 $100 off (11%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.2-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options, $100 Amazon Gift Card Included Buy at Amazon Motorola razr Plus (2024) $899 99 $1199 99 $300 off (25%) Paris Hilton Edition, 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor, 6.9-Inch Main Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Vegan Leather, Paris Pink Color, Pink Vegan Leather Case and Sparkling Diamond Strap Included Buy at Motorola Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 $949 99 $1219 99 $270 off (22%) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.7-Inch Primary Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.4-Inch Cover Super AMOLED Screen with 748 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery, Android 14, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options, No Trade-In Required (Additional Discounts Available With Trade-In) Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy S25+ $150 off (13%) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options, $50 Amazon Gift Card Included Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 $1299 99 $1899 99 $600 off (32%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 7.6-Inch Main Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2160 x 1856 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.3-Inch Secondary Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Screen with 2376 x 968 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 4MP Under-Display Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,400mAh Battery, Android 14, Galaxy AI, Crafted Black and White Color Options, No Trade-In Required (Additional Discounts Available with Eligible Device Trade-In) Buy at Samsung







Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 are themselves substantially marked down on Samsung's official US website at the time of this writing, while the frequently discounted Motorola Razr+ (2024) flagship is worth taking into consideration this week in a Theandare themselves substantially marked down on Samsung's official US website at the time of this writing, while the frequently discounted Motorola Razr+ (2024) flagship is worth taking into consideration this week in a very special Paris Hilton edition at a very special price.

Now check out this massive batch of affordable tablets!

Lenovo Tab Plus $215 99 $319 99 $104 off (33%) Premium Entertainment Tablet with Android 14, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 11.5-Inch LCD Screen with 90Hz Refresh Rate Support and 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, MediaTek Helio G99 Processor, Built-in Kickstand, Eight JBL Speakers with Dolby Atmos Enhancements, 8,600mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, microSD Card Slot, Luna Grey Color Buy at Lenovo Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE $172 off (38%) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Exynos 1380 Processor, 10.9-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2304 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Gray Color, S Pen Included Buy at Amazon Google Pixel Tablet $120 off (24%) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 10.95-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, 7,020mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, Porcelain and Hazel Color Options, No Speaker Dock Included Buy at Amazon Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus $599 99 $699 99 $100 off (14%) 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 12.7-Inch LTPS Display with 2944 x 1840 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 15, 10,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging, 6-Speaker Harman Kardon Sound System with Dolby Atmos Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, Seashell Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Pro and Keyboard Stand Included Buy at Lenovo Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ $155 off (16%) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Processor, 12.4-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2800 x 1752 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 14, Galaxy AI, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System with AKG Sound, 10,090mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, Platinum Silver Color, S Pen Included Buy at Amazon Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (M4, 2024) $150 off (13%) Wi-Fi Only, 512GB Storage, Apple M4 Processor, 11-Inch Ultra Retina Tandem OLED Screen with 2420 x 1668 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Front Camera, Face ID, Four Speakers, Silver and Space Black Color Options Buy at Amazon Apple iPad Pro 13-inch (M4, 2024) $200 off (15%) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, Apple M4 Processor, 13-Inch Ultra Retina Tandem XDR Display with 2752 x 2064 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Front Camera, Face ID, Four Speakers, Space Black Color Buy at Amazon





(with a stylus of its own included), and Apple's latest and greatest Technically, only three of the seven devices included in this category can actually be described as budget-friendly. But then you have the incredibly value-packed Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus giant (with both a keyboard and pen bundled in), the unquestionably stunning Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus (with a stylus of its own included), and Apple's latest and greatest iPad Pros at some of their greatest discounts to date.





Probably the best smartwatches in the world are steeply discounted today

Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm) $70 off (18%) GPS, Bluetooth, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Faster Charging, Aluminum Case, Multiple Colors and Band Options Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra $419 99 $649 99 $230 off (35%) GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, 47mm, 1.5-Inch AMOLED Display with 480 x 480 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Titanium Construction, Wear OS, Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life, Customizable Quick Button, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, Three Color Options, No Trade-In Required Buy at Samsung





There are a lot of companies that make wearable devices in this day and age, but Apple and Samsung stand head and shoulders above their competition in terms of everything from style to functionality, raw power, and yes, even quality/price ratios.





Who wants a pair of ultra-low-cost earbuds?

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE $30 off (30%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Sound, New Wingtip Design, Auto Switch, IPX2 Water Resistance, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included, White and Graphite Color Options Buy at Amazon Beats Studio Buds $50 off (33%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, IPX4 Water Resistance, Android and iOS Compatibility, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 24 Hours Combined Battery Life with Charging Case, Three Color Options Buy at Amazon





How about two of them? Yes, we only have two products in this section this week, and perhaps somewhat surprisingly, Apple's Beats Studio Buds manage to steal the industry-leading AirPods' limelight for a change, especially when you consider their native support for both iOS and Android phones in addition to their cool new $50 discount.



