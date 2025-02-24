GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

The glamtastic Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition is massively discounted for the very first time

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Motorola Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Motorola Razr Plus Paris Hilton Edition
While waiting for the all-new Razr (2025) and Razr Plus (2025) generations to eventually come out at some point in the next few months, fans of fashionable foldable phones were recently treated to the somewhat unexpected launch of a special Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition.

This is essentially a repackaged version of the Razr Plus (2024) clamshell priced at an extravagant $1,199.99. But even though the ultra-glamorous handset is technically less than two weeks old, that obscene price point can already be reduced by a whopping 300 bucks with absolutely zero effort and no jumping through hoops whatsoever.

Motorola razr Plus (2024)

$899 99
$1199 99
$300 off (25%)
Paris Hilton Edition, 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor, 6.9-Inch Main Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Vegan Leather, Paris Pink Color, Pink Vegan Leather Case and Sparkling Diamond Strap Included
Buy at Motorola

All you need to do is place your order on Motorola's official US website, where this undeniably eye-catching Paris Edition of one of the best foldables money can buy in (early) 2025 is marked down to $899.99 as part of a "red carpet" sale scheduled to wrap up on March 2.

The same event knocks the "regular" Razr+ (2024) down from a list price of $999.99 to $699.99, which is obviously a very enticing deal too, just not quite as special, having been offered plenty of times before.

If you're wondering where the $200 pricing difference between the two models comes from, the answer is unsurprisingly entirely cosmetic. Namely, the special edition device is coated in a very special "Paris Pink" color while also including a matching pink vegan leather case and a sparkling diamond strap in its retail box as standard.

On top of all that, the phone comes with Paris Hilton's signature engraved on its vegan leather back and a special "That's hot" message on the hinge. Under the hood, of course, everything is the same here as on the "normal" Motorola Razr Plus (2024), so you'll have to decide for yourself just how valuable those embellishments and extra accessories are.

Make no mistake, this is an extremely well-equipped smartphone by any and all standards, with a reasonably powerful Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor inside, 12 gigs of RAM paired with 256GB internal storage space, a decently hefty 4,000mAh battery equipped with blazing fast 45W charging technology, and above all, two large and gloriously sharp screens in tow measuring 6.9 and 4 inches.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Motorola RAZR - Deals History
64 stories
24 Feb, 2025
The glamtastic Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition is massively discounted for the very first time Motorola's latest sale bundles the Razr (2023) with two gifts worth $500
19 Feb, 2025
The Motorola Razr (2024) is still available at a juicy $250 discount on Amazon
11 Feb, 2025
Amazon makes the Motorola Razr+ (2023) foldable a Valentine's Day must-buy at a new record low price The sleek Motorola Razr+ (2024) is a must-buy with this huge $420 Amazon discount
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Galaxy S24 Ultra owners share images of what the phone did to their pockets
Galaxy S24 Ultra owners share images of what the phone did to their pockets
There has never been a worse time to be a T-Mobile customer with a OnePlus phone
There has never been a worse time to be a T-Mobile customer with a OnePlus phone
T-Mobile and Metro announce iPhone 16e "on Us" deals
T-Mobile and Metro announce iPhone 16e "on Us" deals
Samsung is selling all Galaxy Watch Ultra models at the same huge discount right now
Samsung is selling all Galaxy Watch Ultra models at the same huge discount right now
AT&T iPhone 16 upgrade fiasco serves as a reminder to double check details before switching phones
AT&T iPhone 16 upgrade fiasco serves as a reminder to double check details before switching phones
T-Mobile strategy is backfiring spectacularly, with users leaving or threatening to leave
T-Mobile strategy is backfiring spectacularly, with users leaving or threatening to leave

Latest News

These Oppo Find X8 Ultra renders got the whole town laughing
These Oppo Find X8 Ultra renders got the whole town laughing
Grab the JBL Live 770NC at a new record-low price with this huge 43% discount
Grab the JBL Live 770NC at a new record-low price with this huge 43% discount
The Honor Magic 7 Pro's AI magic excels when it comes to upscaling and restoring old photos
The Honor Magic 7 Pro's AI magic excels when it comes to upscaling and restoring old photos
Bose fans, rejoice: the latest premium QuietComfort headphones are now a true bargain
Bose fans, rejoice: the latest premium QuietComfort headphones are now a true bargain
This premium Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 model gets a rare $351 discount with Amazon's epic deal
This premium Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 model gets a rare $351 discount with Amazon's epic deal
Xiaomi 15 Ultra's countdown timer shows two dates: one in February and one in March
Xiaomi 15 Ultra's countdown timer shows two dates: one in February and one in March
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless