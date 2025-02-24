The glamtastic Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition is massively discounted for the very first time

foldable phones





clamshell priced at an extravagant $1,199.99. But even though the ultra-glamorous handset is technically less than two weeks old, that obscene price point can already be reduced by a whopping 300 bucks with absolutely zero effort and no jumping through hoops whatsoever.

Motorola razr Plus (2024) $899 99 $1199 99 $300 off (25%) Paris Hilton Edition, 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor, 6.9-Inch Main Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Vegan Leather, Paris Pink Color, Pink Vegan Leather Case and Sparkling Diamond Strap Included Buy at Motorola





All you need to do is place your order on Motorola 's official US website, where this undeniably eye-catching Paris Edition of one of the best foldables money can buy in (early) 2025 is marked down to $899.99 as part of a "red carpet" sale scheduled to wrap up on March 2.





The same event knocks the "regular" Razr+ (2024) down from a list price of $999.99 to $699.99, which is obviously a very enticing deal too, just not quite as special, having been offered plenty of times before.

If you're wondering where the $200 pricing difference between the two models comes from, the answer is unsurprisingly entirely cosmetic. Namely, the special edition device is coated in a very special "Paris Pink" color while also including a matching pink vegan leather case and a sparkling diamond strap in its retail box as standard.





On top of all that, the phone comes with Paris Hilton's signature engraved on its vegan leather back and a special "That's hot" message on the hinge. Under the hood, of course, everything is the same here as on the "normal" Motorola Razr Plus (2024) , so you'll have to decide for yourself just how valuable those embellishments and extra accessories are.





Make no mistake, this is an extremely well-equipped smartphone by any and all standards, with a reasonably powerful Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor inside, 12 gigs of RAM paired with 256GB internal storage space, a decently hefty 4,000mAh battery equipped with blazing fast 45W charging technology, and above all, two large and gloriously sharp screens in tow measuring 6.9 and 4 inches.