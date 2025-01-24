Weekly deals roundup: These are your top discounts on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, S24 Plus, and many more

Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and Galaxy S25 Plus
The moment so many of you must have been waiting for has finally arrived, but because it's not easy to keep up with all the Galaxy S25 series-related news this week, I'm here today to highlight your best money-saving opportunities on Samsung's latest (and undeniably greatest) ultra-high-end handsets, as well as all the other top mobile tech deals available right now.

Yes, it's important to keep in mind that there's plenty of other fish in the sea if you can't afford or simply don't want to pre-order the hot new S25, S25 Plus, or S25 Ultra today. And if you do want to do that, it's obviously just as important to know where you should take your business to score the highest discounts with the fewest strings attached. Without further ado, I give you...

The three best deals to end your Unpacked week

Motorola Moto G Power 5G (2024)

$179 99
$299 99
$120 off (40%)
Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.7-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, MediaTek Dimensity 7020 Processor, 50 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Single Selfie Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery, 30W Wired Charging Support, 15W Wireless Charging, Midnight Blue and Pale Lilac Color Options, Vegan Leather
Buy at Motorola

Samsung Galaxy S24+

$250 off (25%)
5G, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Armor Aluminum Construction, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, Amber Yellow Color
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

$200 off (13%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.9-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Armor 2 Protection, 200 + 10 + 50 + 50MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Multiple Color Options, $200 Amazon Gift Card
Buy at Amazon

Is it surprising to see Amazon sell the state-of-the-art new Galaxy S25 Ultra together with a handy $200 gift card right off the bat? Not in the slightest. But that's no reason to turn down such an early (and straightforward) chance to save big on possibly the best Android phone of 2025. Of course, if you have something (good) to trade in, you should probably take a look at Samsung's first-party S25 family launch promotions before pulling the trigger here.

Meanwhile, if the S25 Ultra feels a little rich for your blood (or a bit hard to maneuver with one hand), you may also want to consider last year's slightly smaller, humbler, and cheaper Galaxy S24 Plus... while it's marked down by a cool 250 bucks with no special requirements. 

That's a pretty rare deal unlikely to last very long, mind you, and the same goes for the higher-than-ever $120 discount of last year's Moto G Power 5G mid-ranger. Like the S24 Plus, that budget-friendly 6.7-inch giant with stellar battery life has recently received a sequel too, but until the new G Power edition actually makes its US commercial debut, this previous-gen model is definitely worth the attention of a lot of you bargain hunters out there.

So many other discounted smartphones to choose from

Motorola Edge (2024)

$299 99
$549 99
$250 off (45%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.6-Inch P-OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Processor, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Vegan Leather, Midnight Blue
Buy at Motorola

Google Pixel 8a

$100 off (20%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, 6.1-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP67 Water and Dust Resistance, 64 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,492mAh Battery with Wireless Charging Support, Four Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 8 Pro

$400 off (40%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, Android 14, 6.7-Inch LTPO OLED Screen with 2992 x 1344 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 30W Wired and 23W Wireless Charging Support, Temperature Sensor, Bay Color
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S25

$100 off (11%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.2-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options, $100 Amazon Gift Card Included
Buy at Amazon

Motorola razr Plus (2024)

$799 99
$999 99
$200 off (20%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor, 6.9-Inch Main Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, Android 14, 4,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, Free Strap Case Included
Buy at Motorola

Google Pixel 9 Pro

$150 off (15%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Android 14, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.3-Inch LTPO OLED Display with 2856 x 1280 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 +48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 42MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 4,700mAh Battery, Three Color Options
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus 13

$899 99
$999 99
$100 off (10%)
5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.82-Inch AMOLED Display with 3168 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP69 Water and Dust Resistance, Ceramic Guard Glass, 50 + 50 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 6,000mAh Battery with 80W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Two Color Options, $100 Gift Card Included
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy S25+

$100 off (9%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options, $100 Amazon Gift Card Included
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

$300 off (17%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Google Tensor G4 Processor, Android 15, Gemini, 8-Inch Foldable LTPO OLED Display with 2152 x 2076 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.3-Inch OLED Cover Screen with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate, 48 + 10.8 + 10.5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,650mAh Battery, Obsidian Color
Buy at Amazon

Like their big brother, the "vanilla" S25 and the S25 Plus are also bundled with Amazon gift cards as killer deal sweeteners. But you're obviously free to snub the entire Galaxy S25 family and opt for an ultra-affordable Motorola Edge (2024) instead. Or a slightly costlier Google Pixel 8a with completely unrivaled software support (especially by mid-range standards).

The Pixel 8 Pro is perhaps even more attractive at an absolutely massive $400 discount, although I'm pretty sure many of you Android purists and hardcore Google fans will pick the newer, undeniably better, and unsurprisingly pricier Pixel 9 Pro. The OnePlus 13 is another amazing high-end option available at a fraction of the Galaxy S25 Ultra's price... with a $100 Best Buy gift card also included.

And then you have two of the best foldable phones around fetching special prices with no special conditions for buyers who are not exactly elated by Samsung's latest entries in the super-crowded and hyper-competitive market segment. Motorola's Razr Plus (2024) is, at least in one big way, better than the Galaxy Z Flip 6, while the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is objectively as good as or better than the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in practically every major department.

Five affordable tablets to die for

Apple iPad (2022)

$69 off (20%)
Wi-Fi Only, 10.9-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, Apple A14 Bionic Processor, 64GB Storage, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, USB Type-C Port, Silver and Blue Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M2, 2024)

$99 off (17%)
128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M2 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Landscape Stereo Speakers, Two Microphones, USB Type-C Port, Four Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Pro

$799 99
$999 99
$200 off (20%)
11th Edition, Device Only, 256GB SSD, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon X Plus, 13-Inch LCD Touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 with Copilot Support, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Platinum Color
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+

$281 off (25%)
Wi-Fi Only, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Processor, 12.4-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2800 x 1752 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 14, Galaxy AI, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System with AKG Sound, 10,090mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, Platinum Silver Color, S Pen Included
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2022)

$999
$1899
$900 off (47%)
Wi-Fi 6E, 2TB Storage, Apple M2 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 12 + 10MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Shooter, Four Stereo Speakers, All-Day Battery Life, Face ID, USB Type-C Port, Space Gray and Silver Color Options
Buy at BestBuy

Is "affordable" really the best way to describe a 2022-released iPad Pro 11 with Apple M2 power and a whopping two terabytes of internal storage space? Believe it or not, the answer is yes when this absolute beast costs $900 (!!!) less than usual, which is the case at Best Buy today (and today only).

Of course, if you prefer Android tablets over their Apple-made counterparts (for some reason), you're likely to be more tempted by Amazon's latest (and greatest ever) discount of around 280 bucks on the S Pen-wielding 12.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus. Windows fans and workaholics, meanwhile, should relish the opportunity of paying a cool 200 bucks less than usual for a Surface Pro 11 workhorse with 16GB RAM and a speedy 256GB solid-state drive. 

Last but not necessarily least in this category, cash-strapped Apple fans can go for an entry-level iPad 10 with 64GB storage at a... somewhat familiar $70 discount or a costlier and significantly more powerful M2-based iPad Air 11 (2024) marked down by a slightly heftier $100.

Wearable buyers, rejoice!

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE

$60 off (24%)
40mm, GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Wear OS, 1.2-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal Glass, 5 ATM Water Resistance, ECG, Heart Rate Monitor, Fall Detection, Sleep Coaching, Body Composition, Three Color Options, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Ring

$120 off (30%)
Smart Ring with Built-in Fitness Monitor, Sleep Tracker, Energy Score, Galaxy AI, Personalized Wellness Tips, Up to 7 Days of Battery Life, Water and Scratch-Resistant, Titanium Build, Three Color Options, Multiple Sizes
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm)

$70 off (18%)
GPS, Bluetooth, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Faster Charging, Aluminum Case, Multiple Colors and Band Options
Buy at Amazon

It's really not every week (let alone every day) that we see the first-of-a-kind Samsung Galaxy Ring sold at $120 under its list price. But before deciding whether you should give the experimental device a try or not, keep in mind that the "conventional" Galaxy Watch FE is right there, available at an unusually low price of its own with standalone 4G LTE connectivity, and perhaps most importantly, a touchscreen.

The Apple Watch Series 10, of course, is even better... if you have an iPhone to pair with it, supporting pretty much all the latest health monitoring and fitness tracking technologies out there.

Don't forget to save some money for a pair of ultra-affordable earbuds as well!

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE

$30 off (30%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Sound, New Wingtip Design, Auto Switch, IPX2 Water Resistance, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included, White and Graphite Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Beats Studio Buds

$50 off (33%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, IPX4 Water Resistance, Android and iOS Compatibility, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 24 Hours Combined Battery Life with Charging Case, Three Color Options
Buy at Amazon

No, this section of our latest weekly deals roundup isn't exactly brimming with options, but sometimes, quality beats quantity, and these two promotions on these two excellent earbuds options are definitely of the highest quality. Granted, both the Galaxy Buds FE and Beats Studio Buds have been available at even lower prices in the past, but their newest discounts are nothing to sneeze at either.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

