Weekly deals roundup: These are your top discounts on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, S24 Plus, and many more
The moment so many of you must have been waiting for has finally arrived, but because it's not easy to keep up with all the Galaxy S25 series-related news this week, I'm here today to highlight your best money-saving opportunities on Samsung's latest (and undeniably greatest) ultra-high-end handsets, as well as all the other top mobile tech deals available right now.
Yes, it's important to keep in mind that there's plenty of other fish in the sea if you can't afford or simply don't want to pre-order the hot new S25, S25 Plus, or S25 Ultra today. And if you do want to do that, it's obviously just as important to know where you should take your business to score the highest discounts with the fewest strings attached. Without further ado, I give you...
The three best deals to end your Unpacked week
Is it surprising to see Amazon sell the state-of-the-art new Galaxy S25 Ultra together with a handy $200 gift card right off the bat? Not in the slightest. But that's no reason to turn down such an early (and straightforward) chance to save big on possibly the best Android phone of 2025. Of course, if you have something (good) to trade in, you should probably take a look at Samsung's first-party S25 family launch promotions before pulling the trigger here.
Meanwhile, if the S25 Ultra feels a little rich for your blood (or a bit hard to maneuver with one hand), you may also want to consider last year's slightly smaller, humbler, and cheaper Galaxy S24 Plus... while it's marked down by a cool 250 bucks with no special requirements.
That's a pretty rare deal unlikely to last very long, mind you, and the same goes for the higher-than-ever $120 discount of last year's Moto G Power 5G mid-ranger. Like the S24 Plus, that budget-friendly 6.7-inch giant with stellar battery life has recently received a sequel too, but until the new G Power edition actually makes its US commercial debut, this previous-gen model is definitely worth the attention of a lot of you bargain hunters out there.
So many other discounted smartphones to choose from
Like their big brother, the "vanilla" S25 and the S25 Plus are also bundled with Amazon gift cards as killer deal sweeteners. But you're obviously free to snub the entire Galaxy S25 family and opt for an ultra-affordable Motorola Edge (2024) instead. Or a slightly costlier Google Pixel 8a with completely unrivaled software support (especially by mid-range standards).
The Pixel 8 Pro is perhaps even more attractive at an absolutely massive $400 discount, although I'm pretty sure many of you Android purists and hardcore Google fans will pick the newer, undeniably better, and unsurprisingly pricier Pixel 9 Pro. The OnePlus 13 is another amazing high-end option available at a fraction of the Galaxy S25 Ultra's price... with a $100 Best Buy gift card also included.
And then you have two of the best foldable phones around fetching special prices with no special conditions for buyers who are not exactly elated by Samsung's latest entries in the super-crowded and hyper-competitive market segment. Motorola's Razr Plus (2024) is, at least in one big way, better than the Galaxy Z Flip 6, while the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is objectively as good as or better than the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in practically every major department.
Five affordable tablets to die for
Is "affordable" really the best way to describe a 2022-released iPad Pro 11 with Apple M2 power and a whopping two terabytes of internal storage space? Believe it or not, the answer is yes when this absolute beast costs $900 (!!!) less than usual, which is the case at Best Buy today (and today only).
Of course, if you prefer Android tablets over their Apple-made counterparts (for some reason), you're likely to be more tempted by Amazon's latest (and greatest ever) discount of around 280 bucks on the S Pen-wielding 12.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus. Windows fans and workaholics, meanwhile, should relish the opportunity of paying a cool 200 bucks less than usual for a Surface Pro 11 workhorse with 16GB RAM and a speedy 256GB solid-state drive.
Last but not necessarily least in this category, cash-strapped Apple fans can go for an entry-level iPad 10 with 64GB storage at a... somewhat familiar $70 discount or a costlier and significantly more powerful M2-based iPad Air 11 (2024) marked down by a slightly heftier $100.
Wearable buyers, rejoice!
It's really not every week (let alone every day) that we see the first-of-a-kind Samsung Galaxy Ring sold at $120 under its list price. But before deciding whether you should give the experimental device a try or not, keep in mind that the "conventional" Galaxy Watch FE is right there, available at an unusually low price of its own with standalone 4G LTE connectivity, and perhaps most importantly, a touchscreen.
The Apple Watch Series 10, of course, is even better... if you have an iPhone to pair with it, supporting pretty much all the latest health monitoring and fitness tracking technologies out there.
Don't forget to save some money for a pair of ultra-affordable earbuds as well!
No, this section of our latest weekly deals roundup isn't exactly brimming with options, but sometimes, quality beats quantity, and these two promotions on these two excellent earbuds options are definitely of the highest quality. Granted, both the Galaxy Buds FE and Beats Studio Buds have been available at even lower prices in the past, but their newest discounts are nothing to sneeze at either.
