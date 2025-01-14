Motorola's 2025 Moto G and Moto G Power handsets are here to take the US bang-for-buck crown





The master of low-cost handsets with respectable specs and (oftentimes) surprisingly premium designs is at it again, adding two new members to the hugely popular Moto G family that are actually headed for US stores (offline and especially online) over the next few weeks.

The Moto G Power (2025) is a subtle upgrade with a tougher design





Priced at $299.99 (like its predecessor) and equipped with the same 5,000mAh battery capable of 30W wired and 15W wireless charging speeds as the Moto G Power 5G (2024) , the 2025 edition supports IP69 water and dust resistance, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 technology, and MIL-STD-810H certification.





That's up from the modest "water-repellent" design of last year's Moto G Power, guaranteeing not just complete "underwater protection" (for up to 30 minutes), but also top-notch resistance against extreme temperatures, incredibly high humidity levels, and even the occasional drop on a hard surface (at least from a height of under four feet).









Although Motorola isn't going so far as to explicitly market its new Moto G Power as a "rugged" device, it sure sounds like fans of the great outdoors could take this affordable bad boy on their daily adventures without fearing its eye-catching body will crack or break at the first sign of trouble.





That's right, the Moto G Power (2025) is a looker too, rocking the same vegan leather finish as its forerunner (and many other Motorola phones released in the last couple of years) in snazzy new Slate Gray and Leaf Green hues.





Curiously enough, the processor is kept under wraps for the time being (which is rarely a good sign), but the rest of the disclosed specs and features are definitely not bad, including a large 6.8-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate technology, a 50MP primary rear-facing camera backed by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 16MP single front-facing snapper, and a bunch of cool sound tricks like Dolby Atmos, Bass Boost, and Hi-Res Audio.



T-Mobile , Everything else will probably be revealed closer to the handset's February 6 US release date, but what we know should be enough to make plenty of bargain hunters excited. Especially if you're on T-Mobile , Metro by AT&T , Cricket, Straight Talk, Total Wireless, Verizon , US Cellular, or Consumer Cellular, all of which are carriers where the Moto G Power 5G (2025) is confirmed to debut "in the coming months."

The Moto G (2025) is a way better phone than its predecessor





Do you want to talk big, easily noticeable upgrades that can drastically improve your user experience? Then let's talk about the 6.7-inch 120Hz refresh rate-capable screen, vegan leather finish, and 30W charging support on the new "regular" Moto G, which are all better than what the 2024 generation offers in the same departments.





The Moto G (2025) impressively manages to retain its predecessor's ultra-affordable $199.99 price point despite all of these objectively major progresses, which would obviously not be possible without making a few key compromises compared to the Moto G Power (2025).









The IP69 and MIL-STD-810H certifications are two of the most obvious such omissions, with another one being wireless charging. Compared to the Moto G 5G (2024) , the 2025 edition might disappoint you a little with the use of a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor as well instead of going the more familiar and popular Qualcomm Snapdragon route.





But 5G speeds are still very much part of this seemingly unbeatable value proposition, and the same goes for the 5,000mAh battery capacity, water-repellent (not resistant) body, 50MP camera coupled with a largely useless 2MP Macro Vision lens on the back of the new G, and 16MP front-facing camera.



Incredibly enough, the Moto G (2025) shares all of its premium aforementioned audio technologies with the G Power (2025), as well as pre-loaded Android 15 software, while looking set for an even earlier January 30 US debut in a "universally unlocked" variant followed by an even wider expansion to all the carriers listed above plus Boost Mobile, XFinity Mobile, Google Fi, Spectrum, and Optimum Mobile.