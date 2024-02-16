Weekly deals roundup: Epic discounts on Motorolas, iPads, Galaxy Watches, and more galore
Because we know it can be overwhelming at times to try to keep up with all of the best deals on the most popular gadgets out there on your own and hard to make the wisest and most informed buying decision according to one's personal preferences and budget, we've taken the liberty to put together yet another extensive list of bargains and steals across multiple divisions of the larger tech industry.
These should cover pretty much any and all individual tastes as far as smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and various audio products are concerned, helping you save hundreds of dollars with minimal effort and no jumping through hoops after overspending on the perfect Valentine's Day gifts for that special someone in your life.
Three top deals for the ages
Marked down by $200 from an already reasonable $800 list price numerous times in recent months, the curvy Motorola Edge+ (2023) high-ender is deeply discounted yet again with no strings attached, only this time you can get a nice pair of premium noise-cancelling Bose earbuds together with the 6.67-inch handset as well.
That means you're now looking at saving a combined $480 on one of the best Android phones money can buy and some of the greatest wireless earbuds in the world, which is simply mind-blowing... and guaranteed to go away very soon as a direct consequence.
The same goes for that super-rare and extremely hard-to-beat $150 iPad Air (2022) discount available at Best Buy for an undoubtedly limited time only... after Amazon already ran out of inventory in a matter of mere hours early Friday morning.
Last but not least on this week's top 3 list, you have one of the best smartwatches out there at one of its largest ever markdowns in a jumbo-sized 44mm variant with standalone cellular connectivity, as well as fully functional blood oxygen monitoring technology and a neat sleep apnea detection feature on the horizon.
Other excellent smartphone offers for bargain hunters to feast on
Do you remember the incredible Motorola Edge (2022) deal we told you all about a week ago? Incredibly enough, Amazon is currently outdoing itself with an even deeper price cut on probably the best budget phone around. Of course, the Galaxy A54 and Pixel 7a fall in the same budget category despite costing a lot more than the 2022-released Edge mid-ranger right now, while the OnePlus 12R is even more compelling than usual... if you happen to be a My Best Buy Plus or Total member.
If you dig affordable foldables... and true wireless earbuds, the non-Plus Razr (2023) is also more attractive than ever before at both a substantial outright discount and alongside the same complimentary Bose QuietComfort II buds as the Edge+ (2023) flagship above.
Then you have the unapologetically high-end Pixel 8 Pro and OnePlus 12 at the same reduced prices as last week for folks looking to treat themselves to one of the all-around best phones in the world after taking care of their better half on Valentine's Day.
Check out these three radically different but similarly attractive tablet deals!
What do the entry-level Lenovo Tab M9, slightly higher-end Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, and state-of-the-art Surface Pro 9 have in common? Well, all three devices aim to replace your conventional laptop (with varying determination and success), but more importantly, all their prices are massively reduced at the time of this writing.
It's pretty obvious that we can't make a single recommendation in this category for all types of buyers, but if you can afford it, Microsoft's 2-in-1 Windows powerhouse with 16GB RAM and Intel Core i7 power feels incredibly difficult to turn down at a huge $420 discount. Meanwhile, the Lenovo Tab M9 is pretty much as good and as cheap as budget tablets come in 2024, which doesn't mean the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is completely without mass appeal at 80 bucks less than usual in a 64GB storage configuration.
We also have ultra-affordable smartwatches for you!
Okay, perhaps "ultra-affordable" is a bit of an exaggerated label as far as the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is concerned but not the second-gen Apple Watch SE. That one is easily the best budget smartwatch iPhone users can get right now, which is obviously not what we can say about Samsung's super-premium 2023 timepiece in relation to Android handset owners.
But that extra-robust titanium build and the built-in 4G LTE support make the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro a nice deal to consider at the time of this writing as well.
And how about these earbuds, headphones, and smart speakers?
Yes, our closing category this week covers three different audio sub-categories, starting with two earbuds models for two very different audiences, continuing with two Alexa-powered smart speakers with contrasting targets as well, and ending with some of the best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones on the market at a rare $100 Amazon discount. Now that's what we call a diverse collection of top bargains!
