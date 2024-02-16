Weekly deals roundup: Epic discounts on Motorolas, iPads, Galaxy Watches, and more galore

Because we know it can be overwhelming at times to try to keep up with all of the best deals on the most popular gadgets out there on your own and hard to make the wisest and most informed buying decision according to one's personal preferences and budget, we've taken the liberty to put together yet another extensive list of bargains and steals across multiple divisions of the larger tech industry.





These should cover pretty much any and all individual tastes as far as smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and various audio products are concerned, helping you save hundreds of dollars with minimal effort and no jumping through hoops after overspending on the perfect Valentine's Day gifts for that special someone in your life.

Three top deals for the ages

Motorola Edge+ (2023) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.67-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 60MP Selfie Shooter, 5,100mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Interstellar Black Color, Free Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II Included $200 off (25%) Gift $599 99 $799 99 Buy at Motorola Apple iPad Air (2022) 5th Generation, Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 10.9-Inch Liquid Retina Display with True Tone, Apple M1 Chip, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Ultra Wide Front Camera with Center Stage, Stereo Landscape Speakers, Multiple Colors $150 off (25%) $449 99 $599 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (44mm) GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Wear OS, Aluminum Case, Sapphire Crystal Display, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Always-on Heart Rate Monitoring, ECG, Fall Detection, Infrared Temperature Sensor, Body Composition, Cycle Tracking, Irregular Heart Rate Notification, Advanced Sleep Coaching, Graphite and Silver Color Options $80 off (21%) $299 99 $379 99 Buy at BestBuy





Marked down by $200 from an already reasonable $800 list price numerous times in recent months, the curvy Motorola Edge+ (2023) high-ender is deeply discounted yet again with no strings attached, only this time you can get a nice pair of premium noise-cancelling Bose earbuds together with the 6.67-inch handset as well.









The same goes for that super-rare and extremely hard-to-beat $150 iPad Air (2022) discount available at Best Buy for an undoubtedly limited time only... after Amazon already ran out of inventory in a matter of mere hours early Friday morning.





Last but not least on this week's top 3 list, you have one of the best smartwatches out there at one of its largest ever markdowns in a jumbo-sized 44mm variant with standalone cellular connectivity, as well as fully functional blood oxygen monitoring technology and a neat sleep apnea detection feature on the horizon

Other excellent smartphone offers for bargain hunters to feast on

Motorola Edge (2022) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 1050 Processor, 6.6-Inch OLED Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 13 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery with 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging, Mineral Gray Color $410 off (75%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Exynos 1380 Processor, 6.4-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP67 Water and Dust Resistance, 5,000mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, 50 + 12 + 5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Shooter, Black and Violet Color Options $100 off (22%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 7a 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Google Tensor G2 Processor, 6.1-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 64 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Selfie Shooter, 4,385mAh Battery with 18W Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options $125 off (25%) Buy at Amazon OnePlus 12R 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.78-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 2780 x 1264 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 8 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Selfie Shooter, 5,500mAh Battery with 80W Charging Capabilities, Iron Gray Color, $100 Gift Card Included, My Best Buy Plus or Total Membership Required Gift $499 99 Buy at BestBuy Motorola Razr 2023 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch P-OLED Foldable Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 1.5-Inch OLED External Screen with 368 x 194 Pixel Resolution, 64 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Shooter, 4,200mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, Free Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II Included $150 off (21%) Gift $549 99 $699 99 Buy at Motorola Google Pixel 8 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, Android 14, 6.7-Inch LTPO OLED Screen with 2992 x 1344 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 30W Wired and 23W Wireless Charging Support, Temperature Sensor, Multiple Color Options $200 off (20%) Buy at Amazon OnePlus 12 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.82-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 3168 x 1440 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 5,400mAh Battery with 80W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Speeds, Two Color Options $100 off (11%) Buy at Amazon









If you dig affordable foldables... and true wireless earbuds, the non-Plus Razr (2023) is also more attractive than ever before at both a substantial outright discount and alongside the same complimentary Bose QuietComfort II buds as the Edge+ (2023) flagship above.





Check out these three radically different but similarly attractive tablet deals!

Lenovo Tab M9 Android 12, 32GB Storage, 3GB RAM, Dual Tone Metal Design, MediaTek Helio G80 Processor, 9-Inch IPS Screen with 1340 x 800 Pixel Resolution, Dual Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, 5,100mAh Battery, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 2MP Front Camera, microSD Card Slot, Arctic Grey Color $60 off (43%) $79 99 $139 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, MediaTek Helio P22T Processor, Android 13, 8.7-Inch Screen with 1340 x 800 Pixel Resolution, Metal Frame, 8MP Rear Camera, 2MP Front Camera, 5,100mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, Dark Gray Color $80 off (40%) $119 99 $199 99 Buy at BestBuy Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Wi-Fi Only, 256GB SSD, 16GB RAM, Intel Evo Core i7 Processor, 13-Inch PixelSense Flow Touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 Software, Up to 15.5 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Autofocus Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Graphite Color $420 off (26%) Buy at Amazon





What do the entry-level Lenovo Tab M9, slightly higher-end Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, and state-of-the-art Surface Pro 9 have in common? Well, all three devices aim to replace your conventional laptop (with varying determination and success), but more importantly, all their prices are massively reduced at the time of this writing.





It's pretty obvious that we can't make a single recommendation in this category for all types of buyers, but if you can afford it, Microsoft's 2-in-1 Windows powerhouse with 16GB RAM and Intel Core i7 power feels incredibly difficult to turn down at a huge $420 discount. Meanwhile, the Lenovo Tab M9 is pretty much as good and as cheap as budget tablets come in 2024, which doesn't mean the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is completely without mass appeal at 80 bucks less than usual in a 64GB storage configuration.

We also have ultra-affordable smartwatches for you!

Apple Watch SE (2022) 40mm, GPS Only, Apple S8 Processor, Retina LTPO OLED Display with 1000 Nits of Brightness, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Compass, Always-on Altimeter, Built-in Speaker, Third-generation Optical Heart Rate Sensor, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Color Options $60 off (24%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Bluetooth, GPS, 4G LTE, 45mm Titanium Case, Sapphire Crystal Glass, Wear OS, 1.4-Inch Super AMOLED Circular Display with 450 x 450 Pixel Resolution, Dual-Core Exynos W920 Processor, ECG, Fall Detection, Blood Pressure, Blood Oxygen, Skin Temperature, Body Composition Analysis, Black Color $150 off (30%) Buy at Amazon









But that extra-robust titanium build and the built-in 4G LTE support make the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro a nice deal to consider at the time of this writing as well.

And how about these earbuds, headphones, and smart speakers?

Amazon Echo (4th Gen) Smart Speaker with Alexa Voice Assistance, 2020 Release, Dolby Audio Technology, 3-Inch Woofer and Dual Front-Firing 0.8-Inch Tweeters, Built-in Zigbee Smart Home Hub Functionality, Multiple Color Options $45 off (45%) Buy at Amazon Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) True Wireless Earbuds with Hands-Free Alexa Assistance, 2021 Release, Active Noise Cancellation, Dynamic Audio, Bluetooth 5.0, Multipoint Connectivity, Sealed In-Ear Design, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, Up to 15 hours of Battery Life with Charging Case, Black and White Color Options $55 off (46%) Buy at Amazon Amazon Echo Studio Smart Speaker with Alexa Assistance, Dolby Atmos, Lossless High-Res Technology, Spatial Audio Processing, 30mm Tweeter, 5.3-Inch Woofer, Three 2-Inch Mid-Range Speakers, Built-in Smart Home Hub Functionality, Charcoal and Glacier Color Options $45 off (23%) Buy at Amazon Jabra Elite 10 True Wireless Earbuds with Advanced Active Noise Cancellation, Dolby Atmos Support with Dolby Head Tracking, Jabra ComfortFit Technology, 6 Microphones with Advanced Algorithms, HearThrough Technology with Wind Noise Reduction, Up to 6 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 27 Hours of Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, IP57 Rating, Matte Black $50 off (20%) Buy at Amazon Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, Digital Crown for Volume Control, Apple H1 Chip, Up to 20 Hours of Battery Life, Sky Blue and Silver Color Options $99 off (18%) Buy at Amazon



