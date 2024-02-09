Weekly deals roundup: Fall in love with these crazy discounts on the Pixel 7a, Galaxy A54, and more!

They say that the winter holidays are the most wonderful time of the year, but even if you share that sentiment, it's hard to argue with Valentine's Day being a close second. Whether you're a hopeless romantic who believes in love at first sight and all that jazz or you're simply excited that spring is finally around the corner, we have something guaranteed to put a big smile on your face... or make it even bigger today.





We're talking about an outstanding new batch of killer mobile tech deals that proves beyond the shadow of a doubt Valentine's Day is the new Christmas, making a lot of popular handsets, tablets, smartwatches, and headphones pretty much as affordable as on Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2023. We're talking about an outstanding new batch of killer mobile tech deals that proves beyond the shadow of a doubt Valentine's Day is the new Christmas, making a lot of popular handsets, tablets, smartwatches, and headphones pretty much as affordable as on Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2023.

These are our top three bargains of the week

Google Pixel 7a 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Google Tensor G2 Processor, 6.1-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 64 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Selfie Shooter, 4,385mAh Battery with 18W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options $125 off (25%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Exynos 1380 Processor, 6.4-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP67 Water and Dust Resistance, 5,000mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, 50 + 12 + 5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Shooter, Black and Violet Color Options $100 off (22%) Buy at Amazon Apple Watch SE (2022) 40mm, GPS Only, Apple S8 Processor, Retina LTPO OLED Display with 1000 Nits of Brightness, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Compass, Always-on Altimeter, Built-in Speaker, Third-generation Optical Heart Rate Sensor, Midnight Aluminum Case, Midnight Sport Band $70 off (28%) $179 $249 Buy at Walmart









Galaxy S24 family, in which case the 5G-enabled Unless, of course, you're more of a Samsung person and have no intention to spend a small fortune on an ultra-high-end member of the hot newfamily, in which case the 5G-enabled Galaxy A54 will feel pretty hard to resist at a $100 discount that was previously available right before Christmas.





Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2. If you need a top budget smartwatch to pair with... a different phone than the two mentioned above, the second-gen Apple Watch SE is remarkably cheaper than ever before, but most likely not for long. This puppy only supports iPhones, mind you, while not being the subject of any potential sales bans or sensor deactivation like the higher-endand Ultra 2.

So... many... great... smartphone... deals

Motorola Edge (2022) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 1050 Processor, 6.6-Inch OLED Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 13 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery with 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging, Mineral Gray Color $390 off (71%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 8 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, Android 14, 6.2-Inch OLED Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 4,575mAh Battery with 27W Wired and 18W Wireless Charging Support, Multiple Color Options $150 off (21%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 8 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, Android 14, 6.7-Inch LTPO OLED Screen with 2992 x 1344 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 30W Wired and 23W Wireless Charging Support, Temperature Sensor, Multiple Color Options $200 off (20%) Buy at Amazon OnePlus 12 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.82-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 3168 x 1440 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 5,400mAh Battery with 80W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Speeds, Two Color Options $100 off (11%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S24+ 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Armor Aluminum Construction, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options, $150 Gift Card Included Gift Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Titanium Frame, 200 + 50 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Multiple Color Options, $200 Amazon.com Gift Card Included Gift Buy at Amazon Google Pixel Fold 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, 7.6-Inch Primary Foldable OLED Display with 2208 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 5.8-Inch Cover OLED Screen with 2092 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 48 + 10.8 + 10.8MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 8MP Inner Selfie Camera, 9.5MP Cover Shooter, 4,821mAh Battery, Obsidian Color $400 off (22%) Buy at Amazon





"Great" actually feels like a major understatement when you consider how unbelievably affordable the unlocked Motorola Edge (2022) currently is. That's barely costlier than the entry-level new Moto G Play (2024) , and despite its advanced age, those specifications are anything but entry-level, including among others an insanely smooth 144Hz OLED screen and blazing fast 30W charging.









Last but certainly not least (in this category), the state-of-the-art Pixel Fold is... not affordable by any measure of the word, but it is somehow more deeply discounted than it was for Christmas. Talk about a Valentine's Day miracle, eh?

These discounted tablets are not too shabby either

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023) Latest Model, 64GB Storage, 3GB RAM, Octa-Core 2.0 GHz Processor, 10.1-Inch Touchscreen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, Up to 13 Hours of Battery Life, USB Type-C Port, 5MP Rear-Facing Camera with 1080p Video Recording, 5MP Front-Facing Camera with 1080p Video Recording, Black, Multiple Color Options, With Lockscreen Ads $75 off (42%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 Edition, Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Snapdragon 720 Processor, 10.4-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear Camera, 5MP Front Camera, 7,040mAh Battery with 15W Charging Support, AKG Stereo Speakers, Three Color Options, S Pen Included $210 off (49%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Processor, 11-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 7,040mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System, Silver Color $50 off (19%) Buy at Amazon OnePlus Pad 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 11.61-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 2800 x 2000 Pixel Resolution, MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Processor, 9,510mAh Battery with 67W Charging Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Halo Green Color $80 off (17%) Buy at Amazon





, none of which can go toe-to-toe with Apple's super-premium iPad Pro (2022) duo in terms of raw power (or anything else, really) but all of which look just right for their newly reduced prices. Mid-range is the name of the game for this week's top tablet picks , none of which can go toe-to-toe with Apple's super-premium iPad Pro (2022) duo in terms of raw power (or anything else, really) but all of which lookright for their newly reduced prices.





with a nice freebie also included, but that's not also what we can say about the recently released Granted, the OnePlus Pad has been more attractive a couple of times before at a discounta nice freebie also included, but that's not also what we can say about the recently released Galaxy Tab A9 Plus , for instance, which comes with a generous 8GB RAM count and 128 gigs of internal storage space at a simply unbeatable price.

How about an affordable smartwatch?

Apple Watch Ultra 2 GPS, Bluetooth, Cellular Connectivity, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 3000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 1000m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Temperature Sensing, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Siren, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, 49mm Titanium Case, Multiple Band Options $70 off (9%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel Watch 41mm, Wear OS, GPS, Bluetooth, Stainless Steel Case, Active Band, Multiple Colors, Circular AMOLED Display with Up to 1000 Nits Brightness, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Compass, Altimeter, Built-in Microphone and Speaker $150 off (43%) Buy at Amazon





Now that's a label that doesn't fit the at all , but with a virtually indestructible design, stellar battery life (by the company's "normal" wearable standards), and a functional blood oxygen sensor (probably not for long), it's hard to argue with that bad boy's latest $70 discount either way. Now that's a label that doesn't fit the Apple Watch Ultra 2 , but with a virtually indestructible design, stellar battery life (by the company's "normal" wearable standards), and a functional blood oxygen sensor (probably not for long), it's hard to argue with that bad boy's latest $70 discount either way.





If you're an Android smartphone user, meanwhile, we urge you to at least consider purchasing the OG Pixel Watch at a solid $150 under its regular price despite there being an improved sequel (and other arguably better smartwatches) on the market today.

Let's wrap things up with some low-cost earbuds and headphones

Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) True Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case, High-Quality Sound, Apple H1 Chip, One-Tap Setup, Always On Hey Siri Support, Up to 5 Hours of Listening Time, More Than 24 Hours of Combined Battery Life, Audio Sharing $39 off (30%) Buy at Amazon Bose QuietComfort Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Legendary Noise Cancellation, High-Fidelity Audio, Adjustable EQ, Quiet and Aware Modes, Wind Block, Audio Cable with In-Line Microphones, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life, Bluetooth 5.1, Three Color Options $100 off (29%) Buy at Amazon Sony WH-1000XM5 Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Industry-Leading Noise Cancellation, Integrated V1 Processor, HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1, Eight Microphones, Auto NC Optimizer, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, Precise Voice Pickup Technology, Advanced Audio Signal Processing, Wearing Detection, Touch Control, Midnight Blue Color $72 off (18%) Buy at Amazon





Yes, the second-gen AirPods are old and clearly inferior to their Pro-branded cousins in all departments that matter. So what? That doesn't make Apple's 2019 earbuds any less compelling at the time of this writing for bargain hunters in love with everything made in Cupertino.



