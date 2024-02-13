Outrageous new Amazon deal makes the Motorola Edge (2022) cheaper than we ever imagined

and





For some reason, the e-commerce giant no longer lists the handset's original price, making it difficult to ascertain exactly how sweet of a deal we're looking at here. But because we like to keep track of those types of things to help you make the most informed possible buying decisions, it's fairly easy for us to find out that the Edge (2022) was available for $549.99 back at launch.

Motorola Edge (2022) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 1050 Processor, 6.6-Inch OLED Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 13 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery with 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging, Mineral Gray Color $410 off (75%) Buy at Amazon





Granted, that "recommended" price was quickly and surprisingly steeply marked down by retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, as well as Motorola itself, but nothing could ever prepare us for the incredible $410 discount available today.





This eclipses what already seemed like an unbeatable promotion just last week , making the Motorola Edge (2022) without a doubt the greatest affordable phone around at the time of this writing. There's simply no other device that we can think of in the sub-$200 segment (let alone the sub-$150 bracket) with a similarly impressive screen, processor, cameras, battery, charging capabilities, or design.





Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1050 chipset that's probably faster than what many $300 or $400 phones pack nowadays, this puppy amazingly sports a 144Hz OLED panel while promising to keep the lights on for around two days of typical use between charges thanks to a 5,000mAh cell.





That's capable of juicing up at 30 and 15W speeds with and without a wire respectively, believe it or not, and on top of everything, you get a more than respectable combination of 128 gigs of internal storage space and 6GB RAM as well. The only little problem with this outrageously cheap device is that it doesn't run Android 14 ... yet, which is something that Motorola plans to take care of with an official OS update before long.





Something tells us Amazon's newly improved Motorola Edge (2022) offer will not last more than a couple of days (tops), and there's a good chance the phone goes out of stock for good soon, so you should probably not waste a lot of time and pull the trigger right away! Trust us, you will not regret your decision.