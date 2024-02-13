Unbeatable new deal pairs a discounted Motorola Edge+ (2023) with free Bose earbuds





That may sound a little too good to be true, but trust us, it's very much real and easily accessible, at least if you hurry. All you need to do is add the decidedly premium That may sound a little too good to be true, but trust us, it's very much real and easily accessible, at least if you hurry. All you need to do is add the decidedly premium Motorola Edge+ (2023) to your cart on the company's official US website, and the unlocked handset will both go down from a list price of $799.99 to $599.99 and get a complimentary pair of Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II tacked on automatically.

Motorola Edge+ (2023) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.67-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 60MP Selfie Shooter, 5,100mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Interstellar Black Color, Free Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II Included $200 off (25%) Gift $599 99 $799 99 Buy at Motorola





Those are among the very best wireless earbuds in the world, mind you, which is why they carry a pretty extravagant $279 price tag... that's frequently reduced to $199. But it's really hard to score the second-gen QuietComfort buds for a penny under two Benjamins by themselves, so being able to "buy" them for free alongside an already impressively affordable Android phone is quite the (last-minute) Valentine's Day treat.





The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is an undeniable value champion at $599.99 even by itself, squeezing a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and a massive 5,100mAh battery equipped with blazing fast 68W charging technology into a relatively slim and lightweight package made from a top-shelf combination of metal and glass.





Billed as the "best curved display phone" out there, this super-stylish 6.67-inch giant definitely stands out from the flat and, let's be honest, pretty boring Android flagship crowd of 2024. And while that OLED screen is not exactly a resolution or brightness champion by the latest ultra-high-end standards, its 165Hz refresh rate support is not easy to match, let alone trump in today's (US) smartphone market.





All in all, you may not be looking at the absolute All in all, you may not be looking at the absolute greatest Android phone money can buy here, but at its newly reduced price with those spectacular noise-cancelling earbuds included, the 2023-released Motorola Edge Plus is a clear and uncontestable 2024 must-buy.