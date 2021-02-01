Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Feb 01, 2021, 8:57 AM
Valentine’s Day is now less than two weeks away and it’s a good time to start planning for a heart-warming gift for your loved one (or why not even to yourself). Although chocolate is always an option, you might want to find your loved one a more practical gift. Or maybe your partner is a tech-geek, obsessing over everything tech? Then this article is for you! We have looked through big retailers and carriers for the best Valentine’s Day deals, so you can find the best tech deal without losing an arm and a leg to afford it. Let’s dive in!

Jump to category:

Best Valentine’s Day deals: phones


A new phone for your loved one is definitely a good idea, especially when these Valentine’s Day deals allow you to save money, while at the same time you can get a very expensive smartphone. Apart from being great deals, a smartphone can definitely make your loved one excited, especially if they need an upgrade.

The deals we have here are both from big US carriers, and from retailers such as Best Buy and Amazon. We will update this article regularly, so if you’re chosen smartphone is not on the list yet, worry not, if a deal on it comes up, we will make sure to include it here.

First off, OnePlus has now started its Valentine’s Day sales on both the flagship models OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, and the budget-friendly, but yet powerful OnePlus Nord N10 5G. For the OnePlus 8, the company offers a BOGO deal: with the purchase of one OnePlus 8 for you, you get 50% off the second one, which you can gift to your Valentine.
With the purchase of a OnePlus 8 Pro, you get an Urban backpack for free, while the purchase of a budget-friendly OnePlus Nord, you get a free screen protector or protective case.

As far as the major US carriers are concerns, Valentine’s Day sales have now started on AT&T, while Verizon is yet to announce its official deals for Valentine’s Day. Now, on AT&T, you can get the hot Galaxy S21 for free with trade-in, or the iPhone 11 for just $5 a month, again with trade-in. AT&T is also offering the Galaxy S20 FE for just $15 a month without a trade-in and just $10 a month if you have an eligible trade-in device.
$320
off

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE get it for $15 a month, or $10 a month with trade-in

$450
$769 99
Buy at AT&T
$800
off

Samsung Galaxy S21 Up to $800 off with eligible trade-in

$0
$799 99
Buy at AT&T
50%
off

Apple iPhone 11 Get it for $10 a month, or $5 a month with trade-in

$300
$599 99
Buy at AT&T
$150
off

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Verizon, for $34.99/mo.

$1049 99
$1199 99
Buy at BestBuy
$300
off

OnePlus 8 Buy One, Get a second OnePlus 8 with 50% off

$898 50
$1198
Buy at OnePlus
$200
off

OnePlus 8 Pro + Get a free Urban backpack

$799
$999
Buy at OnePlus

OnePlus Nord N10 + Free Bumper case

$299 99
Buy at OnePlus


When new Valentine's Day deals on phones show up, we'll include them here.

Best Valentine’s Day deals: headphones and earphones


"Love is in the ear", says AT&T, and offers a 50% discount on the Galaxy Buds Pro (with the purchase of an eligible Samsung device). Best Buy, on the other hand, gives you a $40 discount on the Galaxy Buds Live. Apple's AirPods Pro and the Powerbeats Pro by Beats by Dre are also currently discounted on Best Buy, so you can get the right earphones for your loved one's taste and preference.

If your loved one is a fan of over-the-head headphones, Best Buy has a gorgeous Valentine's Day offer for you. The retailer is now giving the generous $71 discount on the powerful Sony WH-1000XM4. More deals are expected to come, so stay tuned!
Check out all AirPods deals and all Galaxy Buds deals

Best Valentine’s Day deals: tablets and iPad


If your loved one happens to be a student, or someone who really enjoys a bigger screen for reading or media consumption, you can buy them a gorgeous iPad or a fast-and-powerful Samsung Galaxy Tab. At the moment, however, Best Buy does not give any discounts on iPad or Galaxy Tab. Nevertheless, Verizon has several sweet deals, although they are not officially Valentine's Day related, a deal is a deal anyway.

Best Valentine’s Day deals: smartwatches



AT&T shines in the smartwatch deals category now, as the carrier is also giving some great Valentine's Day offers on the affordable and modern Apple Watch SE, as well as the Galaxy Watch. The deal here is a BOGO deal, meaning when you buy an Apple Watch or a Samsung Galaxy Watch for yourself, you can get a second one for free, to gift to your loved one. This way, you can get yourself and your loved one a smartwatch this Valentine's Day.


If you don't want to get yourself a smartwatch, but you still want to find one for your Valentine techie, you can benefit from Best Buy's offers on the Galaxy Watch 3, or the Fitbit smartwatch. Walmart is now giving a Valentine's Day sales discount on the slightly older, but still quite capable Apple Watch Series 3, alongside the Garmin vivoactive 3 smartwatch.

