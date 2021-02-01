We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

"Love is in the ear", says AT&T, and offers a 50% discount on the Galaxy Buds Pro (with the purchase of an eligible Samsung device). Best Buy, on the other hand, gives you a $40 discount on the Galaxy Buds Live. Apple's AirPods Pro and the Powerbeats Pro by Beats by Dre are also currently discounted on Best Buy, so you can get the right earphones for your loved one's taste and preference.



If your loved one is a fan of over-the-head headphones, Best Buy has a gorgeous Valentine's Day offer for you. The retailer is now giving the generous $71 discount on the powerful Sony WH-1000XM4 . More deals are expected to come, so stay tuned!

Best Valentine’s Day deals: tablets and iPad



If your loved one happens to be a student, or someone who really enjoys a bigger screen for reading or media consumption, you can buy them a gorgeous iPad or a fast-and-powerful Samsung Galaxy Tab. At the moment, however, Best Buy does not give any discounts on iPad or Galaxy Tab. Nevertheless, Verizon has several sweet deals, although they are not officially Valentine's Day related, a deal is a deal anyway.

Best Valentine’s Day deals: smartwatches





AT&T shines in the smartwatch deals category now, as the carrier is also giving some great Valentine's Day offers on the affordable and modern Apple Watch SE , as well as the Galaxy Watch . The deal here is a BOGO deal, meaning when you buy an Apple Watch or a Samsung Galaxy Watch for yourself, you can get a second one for free, to gift to your loved one. This way, you can get yourself and your loved one a smartwatch this Valentine's Day.

If you don't want to get yourself a smartwatch, but you still want to find one for your Valentine techie, you can benefit from Best Buy's offers on the Galaxy Watch 3, or the Fitbit smartwatch. Walmart is now giving a Valentine's Day sales discount on the slightly older, but still quite capable Apple Watch Series 3, alongside the Garmin vivoactive 3 smartwatch.

