Best Valentine’s Day deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
- Best Valentine’s Day deals: phones
- Best Valentine’s Day deals: headphones and earphones
- Best Valentine’s Day deals: tablets
- Best Valentine’s Day deals: smartwatches
Best Valentine’s Day deals: phones
First off, OnePlus has now started its Valentine’s Day sales on both the flagship models OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, and the budget-friendly, but yet powerful OnePlus Nord N10 5G. For the OnePlus 8, the company offers a BOGO deal: with the purchase of one OnePlus 8 for you, you get 50% off the second one, which you can gift to your Valentine.
With the purchase of a OnePlus 8 Pro, you get an Urban backpack for free, while the purchase of a budget-friendly OnePlus Nord, you get a free screen protector or protective case.
As far as the major US carriers are concerns, Valentine’s Day sales have now started on AT&T, while Verizon is yet to announce its official deals for Valentine’s Day. Now, on AT&T, you can get the hot Galaxy S21 for free with trade-in, or the iPhone 11 for just $5 a month, again with trade-in. AT&T is also offering the Galaxy S20 FE for just $15 a month without a trade-in and just $10 a month if you have an eligible trade-in device.
When new Valentine's Day deals on phones show up, we'll include them here.
Best Valentine’s Day deals: headphones and earphones
"Love is in the ear", says AT&T, and offers a 50% discount on the Galaxy Buds Pro (with the purchase of an eligible Samsung device). Best Buy, on the other hand, gives you a $40 discount on the Galaxy Buds Live. Apple's AirPods Pro and the Powerbeats Pro by Beats by Dre are also currently discounted on Best Buy, so you can get the right earphones for your loved one's taste and preference.
If your loved one is a fan of over-the-head headphones, Best Buy has a gorgeous Valentine's Day offer for you. The retailer is now giving the generous $71 discount on the powerful Sony WH-1000XM4. More deals are expected to come, so stay tuned!
Check out all AirPods deals and all Galaxy Buds deals
Best Valentine’s Day deals: tablets and iPad
If your loved one happens to be a student, or someone who really enjoys a bigger screen for reading or media consumption, you can buy them a gorgeous iPad or a fast-and-powerful Samsung Galaxy Tab. At the moment, however, Best Buy does not give any discounts on iPad or Galaxy Tab. Nevertheless, Verizon has several sweet deals, although they are not officially Valentine's Day related, a deal is a deal anyway.
Check out the best iPad deals right now
Best Valentine’s Day deals: smartwatches
AT&T shines in the smartwatch deals category now, as the carrier is also giving some great Valentine's Day offers on the affordable and modern Apple Watch SE, as well as the Galaxy Watch. The deal here is a BOGO deal, meaning when you buy an Apple Watch or a Samsung Galaxy Watch for yourself, you can get a second one for free, to gift to your loved one. This way, you can get yourself and your loved one a smartwatch this Valentine's Day.
If you don't want to get yourself a smartwatch, but you still want to find one for your Valentine techie, you can benefit from Best Buy's offers on the Galaxy Watch 3, or the Fitbit smartwatch. Walmart is now giving a Valentine's Day sales discount on the slightly older, but still quite capable Apple Watch Series 3, alongside the Garmin vivoactive 3 smartwatch.
Check out Best Apple Watch deals right now