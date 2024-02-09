Samsung beats Apple to the FDA-cleared sleep apnea punch on Galaxy Watches





When can you start using the feature?

















In the US, Samsung expects to flip the sleep apnea detection switch in its proprietary Health Monitor app at some point in the "third quarter", which sounds like a pretty distant deadline but it should still beat Apple to the punch.





As with other potentially therapeutic functionalities, Samsung is very careful to add a bunch of asterisks to today's announcement, highlighting that your Galaxy Watch should in no way replace a "traditional method of diagnosis and treatment by a qualified clinician."





It's equally important to note that the sleep apnea feature in the Samsung Health Monitor app is only recommended for folks over the age of 22 with no pre-existing diagnosis for this very serious medical condition, which apparently affects no less than 25 percent of all men and 10 percent of women in the US.

The ball is now in Apple's court





At its very core, the idea here is to detect possible indications of moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) that can then be "traditionally" confirmed (or debunked) by a medical professional and treated accordingly.





The condition, mind you, can cause a person to stop breathing while sleeping, which naturally leads to "increased daytime fatigue" while also increasing the risk of being diagnosed with even more serious ailments like hypertension, coronary artery disease, heart failure, cardiac arrhythmia, and stroke, especially when left unnoticed and untreated for an extended period of time.









While getting authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for any feature of this sort is obviously a big thing, the agency's De Novo label granted to Samsung's sleep apnea detection doesn't automatically mean the technology is verified as reliable and accurate in any and all scenarios.





This classification is instead generally used for "low- to moderate-risk" devices that have no "substantial equivalent" on the market. It remains to be seen if Apple will be granted the same FDA certification for its "substantially equivalent device" in the fall... if recent rumors actually prove accurate.



