Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Weekly deals roundup: Grab these top offers on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, OnePlus 12, and more today!

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Weekly deals roundup: Grab these top offers on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, OnePlus 12, and more today!
Do you plan on showing your better half just how much they mean to you this Valentine's Day... despite your financial situation not having recovered after the still-recent holiday shopping spree?

Just like every week around the year, we're here to help you achieve your money-saving goals today with yet another spectacular collection of mobile tech deals and steals from across the world wide web.

While we wouldn't go so far as to call every single offer on the following lists a true bargain, we can guarantee you will be happy with the value delivered by all of these popular products at these heavily reduced prices. Without further ado, we give you...

The three best deals available right now

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Titanium Frame, 200 + 50 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Multiple Color Options, $200 Amazon.com Gift Card Included
Gift
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus 12

5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.82-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 3168 x 1440 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 5,400mAh Battery with 80W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Speeds, Two Color Options
$100 off (11%)
Pre-order at Amazon

Apple iPad Air (2022)

5th Generation, Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 10.9-Inch Liquid Retina Display with True Tone, Apple M1 Chip, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Ultra Wide Front Camera with Center Stage, Stereo Landscape Speakers, Multiple Colors
$150 off (25%)
$449 99
$599 99
Buy at BestBuy

Probably the best Android phone money can buy in (early) 2024 is on sale at its... regular price sans trade-in, but Amazon is generous enough to throw in a pretty valuable $200 gift card and thus sweeten the Galaxy S24 Ultra's deal even after the end of its pre-order period.

Speaking of pre-orders, the latest and greatest OnePlus candidate for the title of best phone in the world is technically not shipping to its earliest adopters just yet, which is not stopping Amazon from slashing a decent $100 off an already reasonable $899.99 list price with a whopping 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage space.

If you're instead in the market for one of the best tablets out there at its best possible price, Apple's 2022-released iPad Air is definitely the way to go... while it's marked down by an unprecedented 150 bucks in an entry-level 64GB configuration.

Other top smartphone offers for every budget

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

5G, 256GB Storage, Apple A17 Pro Processor, 6.7-Inch Super Retina XDR OLED Screen with 2796 x 1290 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Dynamic Island, Ceramic Shield Protection, 48 + 12 + 12MP Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Shooter, Face ID, Action Button, Titanium Frame, Textured Matte Glass Back, Multiple Color Options, Unlimited Boost Infinite Plan Required, No Trade-in Needed
$1200 off (100%)
Buy at Amazon

Motorola Moto G Play (2023)

4G LTE, Unlocked, 32GB Storage, 3GB RAM, MediaTek Helio G37 Processor, 6.5-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 1600 x 720 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 5,000mAh Battery with 10W Charging Support, 16 + 2 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, Navy Blue Color
$70 off (41%)
$99 99
$169 99
Buy at BestBuy

Motorola Moto G Power 5G (2023)

Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 6.5-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, 6GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 930 Processor, 50 + 2 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Single Selfie Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery, 15W Charging Support, 10W Charger in the Box, Bright White and Mineral Black Color Options
$100 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 7 Pro

5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 6.7-Inch AMOLED Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 23W Wired and 23W Wireless Charging Support, Snow
$400 off (36%)
Buy at Amazon

Motorola razr+

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch AMOLED External Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Shooter, 3,800mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Four Color Options
$300 off (30%)
$699 99
$999 99
Buy at Motorola

Samsung Galaxy S24+

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Armor Aluminum Construction, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options, $150 Amazon.com Gift Card included
Gift
Buy at Amazon

When we say "every budget", we mean that in the most literal possible sense of the word, as this particular section of our latest weekly deals roundup includes handsets priced from as little as $100 to as much as $1,000.

We even have a device that will set you back a single penny... if you agree to get a certain Boost Infinite plan, and believe it or not, that just so happens to be the absolute best iPhone around right now.

Meanwhile, the hot new Galaxy S24 Plus is on a similar sale to its bigger brother, shipping alongside a nice $150 Amazon gift card at its regular price. Then you have two undeniably attractive and incredibly cheap Motorolas, a somewhat outdated Pixel powerhouse at a huge discount, and a decidedly premium foldable (also from Motorola) fetching a decidedly "unpremium" price after a massive $300 markdown of its own. That's a lot of choice for a random Friday in early February, don't you think?

Check out these three great tablets at three great prices!

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+

Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Processor, 11-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 7,040mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System, Graphite and Silver Color Options
$50 off (19%)
Buy at Amazon

Lenovo Tab P12

12.7-Inch Tablet with Android 13, LTPS Touchscreen with 2944 x 1840 (3K) Pixel Resolution, MediaTek Dimensity 7050 Processor, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, Four Dolby Atmos-Optimized JBL Speakers, 10,200mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, microSD Card Slot, Storm Grey Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Plus Included
$70 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 14.6-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 13 + 6MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12 + 12MP Dual Front-Facing Cameras, 11,200mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, Graphite Color, S Pen Included
$300 off (27%)
$799 99
$1099 99
Buy at BestBuy

Looking for a nice Android-powered alternative to that cheaper-than-ever iPad Air (2022) mid-ranger? What do you say about an even more affordable Galaxy Tab A9+ giant released just a few months ago with a surprisingly smooth 90Hz screen in tow and a few other cool features and advanced specs or a bigger and bolder Lenovo Tab P12 that also saw daylight in 2023 with a "modern" design and a lot of overall value for your money?

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is of course older than both those mid-rangers, but with an insane 14.6-inch Super AMOLED screen and a built-in S Pen, it looks well worth the 800 bucks Best Buy is currently charging for a 128GB variant.

How about them smartwatch bargains?

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, Rotating Bezel, 1.2-Inch Circular Super AMOLED Display with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, ECG, Fall Detection, Body Composition Analysis, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Stainless Steel, Silver
$190 off (50%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm)

GPS + Cellular, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 50m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, (Product) RED Aluminum Case, (Product) RED Sport Band
$136 off (27%)
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar

Premium Multisport GPS Watch with Rugged Design, 47mm, Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Case, Stainless Steel Bezels, Power Glass Lens, Metal Rear Cover, Black Silicone Band, Solar Charging, Up to 16 Days of Battery Life in Smartwatch Mode, 1.3-Inch Display with 260 x 260 Pixel Resolution, Body Battery Energy Monitor, PacePro Technology, ClimbPro, Pulse Ox Sensor, Multi-GNSS Support, Topographical Maps
$400 off (50%)
Buy at Amazon

Yes, the unquestionably premium-looking Galaxy Watch 4 Classic definitely qualifies for a "bargain" label at a 50 percent (!!!) discount in a large variant with no standalone cellular connectivity, while the Apple Watch Series 9 is still comparatively steep in a small 4G LTE-enabled flavor after a substantial $136 discount that... was actually even more substantial very recently.

Like the "mainstream" Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, the more niche-oriented Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar is sold for 50 percent less than usual, looking like an ideal choice for adventurers and road warriors on a (relatively) tight budget. This bad boy is still not what we'd call conventionally affordable, but because it's built like an absolute tank, it's certainly worth your attention and potentially your hard-earned money right now.

Nothing says "I love you" like some deeply discounted headphones

Soundcore Space A40

True Wireless Earbuds with Auto-Adjustable Active Noise Cancelling, Hi-Res Sound, LDAC, HearID, Bluetooth 5.2, Six Microphones with AI Algorithm for Crystal Clear Calls, Multipoint Connection, Fast Charging, Up to 10 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 50 Hours of Combined Battery Life with Charging Case, Three Colors
$41 off (41%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Sound, New Wingtip Design, Auto Switch, IPX2 Water Resistance, US Version, Graphite and White Color Options
$20 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

JBL Tour Pro 2

True Wireless Earbuds with True Adaptive Noise Cancelling Technology, Smart Ambient, JBL Pro Sound, Spatial Sound, 10mm Dynamic Drivers, Six Microphones for Superior Call Quality, Up to 10 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 40 Hours of Total Battery Life, Smart Charging Case with 1.45-Inch Touchscreen Included
$50 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

Sony WH-1000XM5

Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Industry-Leading Noise Cancellation, Integrated V1 Processor, HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1, Eight Microphones, Auto NC Optimizer, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, Precise Voice Pickup Technology, Advanced Audio Signal Processing, Wearing Detection, Touch Control, Midnight Blue Color
$72 off (18%)
Buy at Amazon

Whether you prefer cheap in-ear buds or high-end over-ear headphones, we (and Amazon) have you covered today with what looks like an unbeatable quartet of products from four of the greatest audio brands around.

Incredibly enough, both the low-cost Samsung Galaxy Buds FE and super-ultra-mega-low-cost Soundcore Space A40 come equipped with state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology, which is obviously not missing from the considerably pricier JBL Tour Pro 2 and Sony WH-1000XM5 either.

The Tour Pro 2, of course, stand out from all of the best wireless earbuds in the world today with a uniquely smart charging case, while the WH-1000XM5 are recommended by thousands of satisfied Amazon customers, not to mention thousands more across the internet and out in the real world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Lucky T-Mobile customers will soon be able to get the Galaxy S24 Ultra for free (with trade-in)
Lucky T-Mobile customers will soon be able to get the Galaxy S24 Ultra for free (with trade-in)
Top T-Mobile rep says he's "seen more fraud here than anywhere else I've been so far"
Top T-Mobile rep says he's "seen more fraud here than anywhere else I've been so far"
Walmart now offers an even better deal on the incredible Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB storage
Walmart now offers an even better deal on the incredible Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB storage
Walmart's head-turning discount on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with stellar battery life is back
Walmart's head-turning discount on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with stellar battery life is back
Amazon knocks iPhone 15 Pro Max down to almost nothing with one little requirement but no trade-in
Amazon knocks iPhone 15 Pro Max down to almost nothing with one little requirement but no trade-in
Score a Lenovo P11 tablet as a freebie by getting the awesome Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) through this deal
Score a Lenovo P11 tablet as a freebie by getting the awesome Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) through this deal

Latest News

Apple Card now with a higher savings interest rate: here’s how to turn $1000 into $1045 for just a year!
Apple Card now with a higher savings interest rate: here’s how to turn $1000 into $1045 for just a year!
Grab a pair of Beats Studio3 for a whopping 52% off their price and boost your street cred on the cheap
Grab a pair of Beats Studio3 for a whopping 52% off their price and boost your street cred on the cheap
Samsung steps towards cheaper foldable phones starting with the Z Fold 6
Samsung steps towards cheaper foldable phones starting with the Z Fold 6
The groundbreaking JBL Tour Pro 2 buds with a smart charging case are on sale at a rare discount
The groundbreaking JBL Tour Pro 2 buds with a smart charging case are on sale at a rare discount
Nothing to launch two more products: neckband headphones and a power bank
Nothing to launch two more products: neckband headphones and a power bank
Instagram starts testing more private profile spaces called “flipside”
Instagram starts testing more private profile spaces called “flipside”
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless