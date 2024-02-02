Weekly deals roundup: Grab these top offers on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, OnePlus 12, and more today!

Do you plan on showing your better half just how much they mean to you this Valentine's Day... despite your financial situation not having recovered after the still-recent holiday shopping spree?





Just like every week around the year, we're here to help you achieve your money-saving goals today with yet another spectacular collection of mobile tech deals and steals from across the world wide web.





While we wouldn't go so far as to call every single offer on the following lists a true bargain, we can guarantee you will be happy with the value delivered by all of these popular products at these heavily reduced prices. Without further ado, we give you... While we wouldn't go so far as to call every single offer on the following lists a true bargain, we can guarantee you will be happy with the value delivered byof these popular products at these heavily reduced prices. Without further ado, we give you...

The three best deals available right now

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Titanium Frame, 200 + 50 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Multiple Color Options, $200 Amazon.com Gift Card Included Gift Buy at Amazon OnePlus 12 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.82-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 3168 x 1440 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 5,400mAh Battery with 80W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Speeds, Two Color Options $100 off (11%) Pre-order at Amazon Apple iPad Air (2022) 5th Generation, Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 10.9-Inch Liquid Retina Display with True Tone, Apple M1 Chip, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Ultra Wide Front Camera with Center Stage, Stereo Landscape Speakers, Multiple Colors $150 off (25%) $449 99 $599 99 Buy at BestBuy





Probably the best Android phone money can buy in (early) 2024 is on sale at its... regular price sans trade-in, but Amazon is generous enough to throw in a pretty valuable $200 gift card and thus sweeten the Galaxy S24 Ultra 's deal even after the end of its pre-order period.





Speaking of pre-orders, the latest and greatest OnePlus candidate for the title of best phone in the world is technically not shipping to its earliest adopters just yet, which is not stopping Amazon from slashing a decent $100 off an already reasonable $899.99 list price with a whopping 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage space.





If you're instead in the market for one of the best tablets out there at its best possible price, Apple's 2022-released iPad Air is definitely the way to go... while it's marked down by an unprecedented 150 bucks in an entry-level 64GB configuration.

Other top smartphone offers for every budget

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 5G, 256GB Storage, Apple A17 Pro Processor, 6.7-Inch Super Retina XDR OLED Screen with 2796 x 1290 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Dynamic Island, Ceramic Shield Protection, 48 + 12 + 12MP Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Shooter, Face ID, Action Button, Titanium Frame, Textured Matte Glass Back, Multiple Color Options, Unlimited Boost Infinite Plan Required, No Trade-in Needed $1200 off (100%) Buy at Amazon Motorola Moto G Play (2023) 4G LTE, Unlocked, 32GB Storage, 3GB RAM, MediaTek Helio G37 Processor, 6.5-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 1600 x 720 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 5,000mAh Battery with 10W Charging Support, 16 + 2 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, Navy Blue Color $70 off (41%) $99 99 $169 99 Buy at BestBuy Motorola Moto G Power 5G (2023) Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 6.5-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, 6GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 930 Processor, 50 + 2 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Single Selfie Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery, 15W Charging Support, 10W Charger in the Box, Bright White and Mineral Black Color Options $100 off (33%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 7 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 6.7-Inch AMOLED Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 23W Wired and 23W Wireless Charging Support, Snow $400 off (36%) Buy at Amazon Motorola razr+ 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch AMOLED External Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Shooter, 3,800mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Four Color Options $300 off (30%) $699 99 $999 99 Buy at Motorola Samsung Galaxy S24+ 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Armor Aluminum Construction, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options, $150 Amazon.com Gift Card included Gift Buy at Amazon





When we say "every budget", we mean that in the most literal possible sense of the word, as this particular section of our latest weekly deals roundup includes handsets priced from as little as $100 to as much as $1,000.





We even have a device that will set you back a single penny... if you agree to get a certain Boost Infinite plan, and believe it or not, that just so happens to be the absolute best iPhone around right now.





Meanwhile, the hot new Meanwhile, the hot new Galaxy S24 Plus is on a similar sale to its bigger brother, shipping alongside a nice $150 Amazon gift card at its regular price. Then you have two undeniably attractive and incredibly cheap Motorolas, a somewhat outdated Pixel powerhouse at a huge discount, and a decidedly premium foldable (also from Motorola) fetching a decidedly "unpremium" price after a massive $300 markdown of its own. That's a lot of choice for a random Friday in early February, don't you think?

Check out these three great tablets at three great prices!

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Processor, 11-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 7,040mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System, Graphite and Silver Color Options $50 off (19%) Buy at Amazon Lenovo Tab P12 12.7-Inch Tablet with Android 13, LTPS Touchscreen with 2944 x 1840 (3K) Pixel Resolution, MediaTek Dimensity 7050 Processor, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, Four Dolby Atmos-Optimized JBL Speakers, 10,200mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, microSD Card Slot, Storm Grey Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Plus Included $70 off (20%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 14.6-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 13 + 6MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12 + 12MP Dual Front-Facing Cameras, 11,200mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, Graphite Color, S Pen Included $300 off (27%) $799 99 $1099 99 Buy at BestBuy





Looking for a nice Android-powered alternative to that cheaper-than-ever iPad Air (2022) mid-ranger? What do you say about an even more affordable Galaxy Tab A9+ giant released just a few months ago with a surprisingly smooth 90Hz screen in tow and a few other cool features and advanced specs or a bigger and bolder Lenovo Tab P12 that also saw daylight in 2023 with a "modern" design and a lot of overall value for your money?





The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is of course older than both those mid-rangers, but with an insane 14.6-inch Super AMOLED screen and a built-in S Pen, it looks well worth the 800 bucks Best Buy is currently charging for a 128GB variant.

How about them smartwatch bargains?

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, Rotating Bezel, 1.2-Inch Circular Super AMOLED Display with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, ECG, Fall Detection, Body Composition Analysis, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Stainless Steel, Silver $190 off (50%) Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm) GPS + Cellular, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 50m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, (Product) RED Aluminum Case, (Product) RED Sport Band $136 off (27%) Buy at Amazon Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar Premium Multisport GPS Watch with Rugged Design, 47mm, Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Case, Stainless Steel Bezels, Power Glass Lens, Metal Rear Cover, Black Silicone Band, Solar Charging, Up to 16 Days of Battery Life in Smartwatch Mode, 1.3-Inch Display with 260 x 260 Pixel Resolution, Body Battery Energy Monitor, PacePro Technology, ClimbPro, Pulse Ox Sensor, Multi-GNSS Support, Topographical Maps $400 off (50%) Buy at Amazon









Like the "mainstream" Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, the more niche-oriented Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar is sold for 50 percent less than usual, looking like an ideal choice for adventurers and road warriors on a (relatively) tight budget. This bad boy is still not what we'd call conventionally affordable, but because it's built like an absolute tank, it's certainly worth your attention and potentially your hard-earned money right now.

Nothing says "I love you" like some deeply discounted headphones

Soundcore Space A40 True Wireless Earbuds with Auto-Adjustable Active Noise Cancelling, Hi-Res Sound, LDAC, HearID, Bluetooth 5.2, Six Microphones with AI Algorithm for Crystal Clear Calls, Multipoint Connection, Fast Charging, Up to 10 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 50 Hours of Combined Battery Life with Charging Case, Three Colors $41 off (41%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds FE True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Sound, New Wingtip Design, Auto Switch, IPX2 Water Resistance, US Version, Graphite and White Color Options $20 off (20%) Buy at Amazon JBL Tour Pro 2 True Wireless Earbuds with True Adaptive Noise Cancelling Technology, Smart Ambient, JBL Pro Sound, Spatial Sound, 10mm Dynamic Drivers, Six Microphones for Superior Call Quality, Up to 10 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 40 Hours of Total Battery Life, Smart Charging Case with 1.45-Inch Touchscreen Included $50 off (20%) Buy at Amazon Sony WH-1000XM5 Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Industry-Leading Noise Cancellation, Integrated V1 Processor, HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1, Eight Microphones, Auto NC Optimizer, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, Precise Voice Pickup Technology, Advanced Audio Signal Processing, Wearing Detection, Touch Control, Midnight Blue Color $72 off (18%) Buy at Amazon





Whether you prefer cheap in-ear buds or high-end over-ear headphones , we (and Amazon) have you covered today with what looks like an unbeatable quartet of products from four of the greatest audio brands around.





Incredibly enough, both the low-cost Samsung Galaxy Buds FE and super-ultra-mega-low-cost Soundcore Space A40 come equipped with state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology, which is obviously not missing from the considerably pricier JBL Tour Pro 2 and Sony WH-1000XM5 either.



