Weekly deals roundup: Grab these top offers on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, OnePlus 12, and more today!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Do you plan on showing your better half just how much they mean to you this Valentine's Day... despite your financial situation not having recovered after the still-recent holiday shopping spree?
Just like every week around the year, we're here to help you achieve your money-saving goals today with yet another spectacular collection of mobile tech deals and steals from across the world wide web.
While we wouldn't go so far as to call every single offer on the following lists a true bargain, we can guarantee you will be happy with the value delivered by all of these popular products at these heavily reduced prices. Without further ado, we give you...
The three best deals available right now
Probably the best Android phone money can buy in (early) 2024 is on sale at its... regular price sans trade-in, but Amazon is generous enough to throw in a pretty valuable $200 gift card and thus sweeten the Galaxy S24 Ultra's deal even after the end of its pre-order period.
Speaking of pre-orders, the latest and greatest OnePlus candidate for the title of best phone in the world is technically not shipping to its earliest adopters just yet, which is not stopping Amazon from slashing a decent $100 off an already reasonable $899.99 list price with a whopping 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage space.
If you're instead in the market for one of the best tablets out there at its best possible price, Apple's 2022-released iPad Air is definitely the way to go... while it's marked down by an unprecedented 150 bucks in an entry-level 64GB configuration.
Other top smartphone offers for every budget
When we say "every budget", we mean that in the most literal possible sense of the word, as this particular section of our latest weekly deals roundup includes handsets priced from as little as $100 to as much as $1,000.
We even have a device that will set you back a single penny... if you agree to get a certain Boost Infinite plan, and believe it or not, that just so happens to be the absolute best iPhone around right now.
Meanwhile, the hot new Galaxy S24 Plus is on a similar sale to its bigger brother, shipping alongside a nice $150 Amazon gift card at its regular price. Then you have two undeniably attractive and incredibly cheap Motorolas, a somewhat outdated Pixel powerhouse at a huge discount, and a decidedly premium foldable (also from Motorola) fetching a decidedly "unpremium" price after a massive $300 markdown of its own. That's a lot of choice for a random Friday in early February, don't you think?
Check out these three great tablets at three great prices!
Looking for a nice Android-powered alternative to that cheaper-than-ever iPad Air (2022) mid-ranger? What do you say about an even more affordable Galaxy Tab A9+ giant released just a few months ago with a surprisingly smooth 90Hz screen in tow and a few other cool features and advanced specs or a bigger and bolder Lenovo Tab P12 that also saw daylight in 2023 with a "modern" design and a lot of overall value for your money?
The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is of course older than both those mid-rangers, but with an insane 14.6-inch Super AMOLED screen and a built-in S Pen, it looks well worth the 800 bucks Best Buy is currently charging for a 128GB variant.
How about them smartwatch bargains?
Yes, the unquestionably premium-looking Galaxy Watch 4 Classic definitely qualifies for a "bargain" label at a 50 percent (!!!) discount in a large variant with no standalone cellular connectivity, while the Apple Watch Series 9 is still comparatively steep in a small 4G LTE-enabled flavor after a substantial $136 discount that... was actually even more substantial very recently.
Like the "mainstream" Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, the more niche-oriented Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar is sold for 50 percent less than usual, looking like an ideal choice for adventurers and road warriors on a (relatively) tight budget. This bad boy is still not what we'd call conventionally affordable, but because it's built like an absolute tank, it's certainly worth your attention and potentially your hard-earned money right now.
Nothing says "I love you" like some deeply discounted headphones
Whether you prefer cheap in-ear buds or high-end over-ear headphones, we (and Amazon) have you covered today with what looks like an unbeatable quartet of products from four of the greatest audio brands around.
Incredibly enough, both the low-cost Samsung Galaxy Buds FE and super-ultra-mega-low-cost Soundcore Space A40 come equipped with state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology, which is obviously not missing from the considerably pricier JBL Tour Pro 2 and Sony WH-1000XM5 either.
The Tour Pro 2, of course, stand out from all of the best wireless earbuds in the world today with a uniquely smart charging case, while the WH-1000XM5 are recommended by thousands of satisfied Amazon customers, not to mention thousands more across the internet and out in the real world.
