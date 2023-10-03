Samsung Galaxy Buds FE are now available with powerful active noise cancellation
Released alongside the brand-new Galaxy S23 FE and the Galaxy Tab S9 series, the Galaxy Buds FE offers a more budget-friendly alternative within the Galaxy lineup. Despite the lower price tag, the sound quality holds its own against pricier competitors.
Equipped with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Ambient Sound features, the Galaxy Buds FE gives you the freedom to hear more of what you love and less of what you don't. When making calls in noisy environments, the advanced three-microphone system, coupled with an AI-powered Deep Neutral Network (DNN), works its magic to isolate your voice from unwanted background noise, ensuring clearer conversations.
Drawing inspiration from the iconic and ergonomic design of the series, the Galaxy Buds FE are crafted for comfort during extended wear. The customizable fit is achieved with three different sizes of ear tips and two different sizes of wingtips. Available in Graphite and White, these earbuds combine style with substance.
Samsung proudly claims that the Galaxy Buds FE boasts the longest battery life in the Buds series. These earbuds offer up to 8.5 hours of playback, with a total of up to 30 hours when including the charging case. Even when using ANC, users can still enjoy up to 6 hours of playback with the earbuds alone, totaling up to 21 hours with the case.
These earbuds connect seamlessly to your device via Bluetooth, and that's not all. Auto Switch intelligently shifts sound between your smartphone, tablet, watch, and even TV based on your Samsung Confidential usage, with no manual adjustments needed. Additionally, SmartThings Find comes to the rescue, helping you locate misplaced Buds and sounding an alarm if they get left behind.
The Galaxy Buds FE is now available at a starting price of €109, which is around $114. It's worth noting that the exact pricing on different markets remains a bit of a mystery, adding an element of anticipation for potential buyers. So, whether you're on the lookout for a great deal or eager to snag the latest tech without breaking the bank, keep an eye out for updates to discover the Galaxy Buds FE's specific pricing in your region and the best offers.
