Samsung Galaxy Buds FE are now available with powerful active noise cancellation



Drawing inspiration from the iconic and ergonomic design of the series, the Galaxy Buds FE are crafted for comfort during extended wear. The customizable fit is achieved with three different sizes of ear tips and two different sizes of wingtips. Available in Graphite and White, these earbuds combine style with substance.



These earbuds connect seamlessly to your device via Bluetooth, and that's not all. Auto Switch intelligently shifts sound between your smartphone, tablet, watch, and even TV based on your Samsung Confidential usage, with no manual adjustments needed. Additionally, SmartThings Find comes to the rescue, helping you locate misplaced Buds and sounding an alarm if they get left behind.





The Galaxy Buds FE is now available at a starting price of €109, which is around $114. It's worth noting that the exact pricing on different markets remains a bit of a mystery, adding an element of anticipation for potential buyers. So, whether you're on the lookout for a great deal or eager to snag the latest tech without breaking the bank, keep an eye out for updates to discover the Galaxy Buds FE's specific pricing in your region and the best offers.