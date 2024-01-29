The groundbreaking JBL Tour Pro 2 buds with a smart charging case are on sale at a rare discount





Until then, most top brands seem largely focused on improving the audio quality of their existing buds further and further while also widening their appeal with lower prices and various bundle deals. Although JBL is clearly firmly in that boat, selling a wide range of ultra-affordable AirPods alternatives , its eclectic family of true wireless earbuds happens to include a couple of... fairly unusual members as well.

JBL Tour Pro 2 True Wireless Earbuds with True Adaptive Noise Cancelling Technology, Smart Ambient, JBL Pro Sound, Spatial Sound, 10mm Dynamic Drivers, Six Microphones for Superior Call Quality, Up to 10 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 40 Hours of Total Battery Life, Smart Charging Case with 1.45-Inch Touchscreen Included $50 off (20%) Buy at Amazon





We're not entirely sure if we would go so far as to deem the JBL Tour Pro 2 innovative in the real sense of the word, but it's crystal clear that these bad boys are unlike anything else on the market today. That's because they come bundled with a "smart" charging case that obviously does a little more than juice up the Tour Pro 2 when you need it to, and they're not that expensive, normally costing $249.95 a pair.





If you hurry, you can get them at a $50 discount, which may not sound mind-blowing but it's actually something major retailers like Amazon don't really offer every day of the week. As far as we can tell, this deal has only been available a couple of times before, beating everything that was on offer around Christmas and since then, for instance.









For those of you who don't know, the Tour Pro 2 case comes with a neat little touchscreen that allows you to manage your music, turn active noise cancellation on and off, and even view notifications and other important information received from your phone without the need to pull said handset out of your pocket... or buy a smartwatch.





Whether or not you see that as a game changer for the industry, the important thing is that the JBL Tour Pro 2 are pretty great earbuds to start with, so any little extra feature or functionality will only enhance an already solid value proposition.