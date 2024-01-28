Extraordinary Amazon deal slashes $160 off aluminum Apple Watch Series 9 with 4G LTE
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Are you thinking of getting your better half one of the best smartwatches out there for Valentine's Day this year? If they're an iPhone user, you can now do that without breaking the bank... as long as they don't care very much about the blood oxygen sensor both the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 recently lost as a consequence of an ongoing (and pretty convoluted) US legal battle.
Of course, the non-rugged Series 9 still packs loads of extremely useful and even potentially life-saving health monitoring tools that are fully functional and presumably in no danger of becoming less so anytime soon. If you add standalone cellular connectivity to the mix, the value proposition can be outright irresistible, especially at a completely unprecedented and presumably unbeatable (at least for the foreseeable future) $160 discount.
That's right, Amazon currently has one version (and one version only) of Apple's newest "mainstream" intelligent timepiece on sale at a whopping 160 bucks under its regular price of $499. We're talking about a "standard" aluminum-made device with a small 41mm case coated in red, as well as a matching (Product) RED sport band, and most importantly, built-in 4G LTE support.
If you're not very good at math, let us highlight just how incredibly compelling a deal this is by mentioning that $160 equates to a massive 32 percent slashed off the aforementioned list price of a 41mm LTE-enabled Apple Watch Series 9.
Technically, Amazon has given buyers of select Series 9 models the opportunity to save even more dough pretty recently, but only for folks willing to spend a great deal more than $300 or $400 in the first place to get a premium stainless steel construction instead of a good old fashioned aluminum case.
If you don't fall into that category, this outstanding new offer should totally quench your thirst for early spring or late winter bargains... as long as you hurry and place your order before Amazon inevitably bumps up that heavily reduced price to $399, $429, or more.
