Check out the the latest Poly headsets!

Extraordinary Amazon deal slashes $160 off aluminum Apple Watch Series 9 with 4G LTE

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Extraordinary Amazon deal slashes $160 off aluminum Apple Watch Series 9 with 4G LTE
Are you thinking of getting your better half one of the best smartwatches out there for Valentine's Day this year? If they're an iPhone user, you can now do that without breaking the bank... as long as they don't care very much about the blood oxygen sensor both the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 recently lost as a consequence of an ongoing (and pretty convoluted) US legal battle.

Of course, the non-rugged Series 9 still packs loads of extremely useful and even potentially life-saving health monitoring tools that are fully functional and presumably in no danger of becoming less so anytime soon. If you add standalone cellular connectivity to the mix, the value proposition can be outright irresistible, especially at a completely unprecedented and presumably unbeatable (at least for the foreseeable future) $160 discount.

Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm)

GPS + Cellular, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 50m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, (Product) RED Aluminum Case, (Product) RED Sport Band
$160 off (32%)
Buy at Amazon
 

That's right, Amazon currently has one version (and one version only) of Apple's newest "mainstream" intelligent timepiece on sale at a whopping 160 bucks under its regular price of $499. We're talking about a "standard" aluminum-made device with a small 41mm case coated in red, as well as a matching (Product) RED sport band, and most importantly, built-in 4G LTE support.

If you're not very good at math, let us highlight just how incredibly compelling a deal this is by mentioning that $160 equates to a massive 32 percent slashed off the aforementioned list price of a 41mm LTE-enabled Apple Watch Series 9

Technically, Amazon has given buyers of select Series 9 models the opportunity to save even more dough pretty recently, but only for folks willing to spend a great deal more than $300 or $400 in the first place to get a premium stainless steel construction instead of a good old fashioned aluminum case.

If you don't fall into that category, this outstanding new offer should totally quench your thirst for early spring or late winter bargains... as long as you hurry and place your order before Amazon inevitably bumps up that heavily reduced price to $399, $429, or more. 

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apps like Zelle, Venmo and others are being used to drain smartphone users' bank accounts
Apps like Zelle, Venmo and others are being used to drain smartphone users' bank accounts
Walmart is now offering the impressive Garmin Forerunner 945 at half its price
Walmart is now offering the impressive Garmin Forerunner 945 at half its price
That’s not very bright: here’s how Samsung messed up big time with the Galaxy S24 Ultra display
That’s not very bright: here’s how Samsung messed up big time with the Galaxy S24 Ultra display
Galaxy S24 Ultra and its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 get humbled by Galaxy S24 Plus in new test
Galaxy S24 Ultra and its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 get humbled by Galaxy S24 Plus in new test
The impressive Galaxy Tab S8+ is an even bigger bargain, thanks to its $220 discount on Amazon
The impressive Galaxy Tab S8+ is an even bigger bargain, thanks to its $220 discount on Amazon
Samsung preps cheaper $1200 Galaxy Fold and thinner Z Fold 6 for battle in China
Samsung preps cheaper $1200 Galaxy Fold and thinner Z Fold 6 for battle in China

Latest News

The best feature from the iOS 17.3 update will get even better in iOS 17.4
The best feature from the iOS 17.3 update will get even better in iOS 17.4
Trendsetter Google Pixel 8 hits lowest price on record
Trendsetter Google Pixel 8 hits lowest price on record
Insider says iOS 18 'Crystal' will be one of the biggest updates in Apple's history
Insider says iOS 18 'Crystal' will be one of the biggest updates in Apple's history
Score a Lenovo P11 tablet as a freebie by getting the awesome Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) through this deal
Score a Lenovo P11 tablet as a freebie by getting the awesome Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) through this deal
Explicit deepfake images of Taylor Swift have U.S. lawmakers up in arms
Explicit deepfake images of Taylor Swift have U.S. lawmakers up in arms
The impressive JBL Tune 130NC pack awesome sound, good ANC and are now a steal on Amazon
The impressive JBL Tune 130NC pack awesome sound, good ANC and are now a steal on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless