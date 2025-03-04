GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial
AT&T feels the heat from Greenfield residents in a dispute over a 170-foot cell tower

AT&T
The AT&T logo on a building.
AT&T is once again having hard times dealing with local residents who wish to block the telco's attempts to raise a cell tower over numerous concerns.

Last week, we told you about how a passionate community coalition in La Jolla was strongly opposed to AT&T's proposal for a 5G cell tower along a beloved bike path. Concerns centered on potential health risks from radiation, despite FCC assurances of safety within established limits.

Following the forum, the telecom giant withdrew its application, marking a victory for the Save the La Jolla Bike Path Coalition. The proposed tower, including additional equipment like a diesel generator, would have been located close to residential areas and public facilities, prompting widespread community outcry and a petition signed by over 1,200 residents against the project.

Now, we're over at Greenfield, Massachusetts, and the ongoing debate over a proposed 170-foot cell tower. "Attorney gives Greenfield residents 80% chance of blocking AT&T 170-foot monopole", reads one report title.

At the heart of the dispute are the coverage maps presented by the AT&T and Viridi Wireless, which locals and their attorney, Andrew Campanelli, have criticized as misleading and incomplete.

The proposal seeks a variance and special permit to address what AT&T describes as a coverage gap along Interstate 91. Michael Rosen, representing Viridi Wireless, argued that AT&T's role as the FirstNet carrier for emergency responders makes the tower essential. AT&T attorney Ed Perry further claimed that existing facilities, located 1.5 and 3.3 miles away, leave a critical service void.

However, Campanelli, an expert in telecommunications law, has questioned the credibility of the coverage maps, calling them inaccurate and lacking the necessary driving test data to confirm real-world coverage. He urged the board to demand objective data before making any decisions, asserting that the maps alone prove nothing.

Community opposition has been growing, with residents launching a GoFundMe campaign last November to fund legal efforts against the tower. Concerns include potential impacts on property values, aesthetics, health, and safety. Residents have cited legal consultations suggesting they have a strong chance of blocking the project, especially if the coverage maps are discredited.

Public comments are extended until April 9, so we'll keep you posted!
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
