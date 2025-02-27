GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

No, AT&T, you may not put your tower near that bike path: residents have spoken

One can't be too careful and if that means not letting AT&T erect a cell tower along a popular bike path, so be it. A bothered La Jolla community and the oldest telco didn't arrive at a modus vivendi after a recent town hall meeting.

The forum was held some days ago and it was sponsored by a local community coalition opposing AT&T's proposal for a 5G cell tower along La Jolla's popular bike path. The people over there were distressed; they raised concerns about alleged risks associated with cell tower radiation.

As you've probably heard (if 5G is of interest to you), the Federal Communications Commission maintains that radiation from cell towers remains well below safety limits and does not pose a health risk according to many scientific researches. While the FCC does not prohibit discussions on potential harm, it asserts that numerous existing studies do not support claims that wireless radiation poses a significant danger. The agency regulates RF emissions from cell towers, requiring compliance with strict power density limits.

The Save the La Jolla Bike Path Coalition is clearly not impressed by that and their efforts are so far succeeding: AT&T withdrew its application for the tower after the town hall (where no AT&T representatives attended the forum).

The proposed site was in the heart of the community, along a popular bike path between La Jolla High School and Bird Rock.

The plan was for AT&T to erect a 30-foot standalone wireless facility (cell tower), enclosed within a 50-foot area that would house additional equipment, including a diesel generator (precaution today, safety tomorrow). The tower would have been positioned between 100 and 750 feet from homes, a senior care facility, a park, and a preschool.

La Jolla Town Council President Mary Soriano, opening the forum at Parker Auditorium, clarified that opposition was not against cell towers in general but rather against this particular location. Patti Garay, chair of the Save the La Jolla Bike Path Coalition, emphasized the community's strong opposition, noting that more than 1,200 residents had signed a petition against the project.

John Shannon, a La Jolla Realtor, community planner, and beekeeper, shared his personal experience with cell towers, recalling an incident involving his mentor, a Benedictine monk, whose successful beekeeping operation had suffered a sudden collapse. The monk suspected nearby radio towers were to blame, as his bees only thrived in areas shielded from their signals. Shannon conducted radiation measurements and found unexpectedly high levels.

Dr. Kent Chamberlin, an electrical engineer and expert on wireless radiation, discussed his work with the International Commission on the Biological Effects of Wireless Radiation. Previously skeptical, he changed his view after reviewing evidence and accused the telecom industry of downplaying risks for financial reasons.

He warned that while wireless radiation isn't an immediate threat, prolonged exposure may increase the risk of conditions like diabetes, Parkinson's, and Alzheimer's. That was his point and his own opinion.
