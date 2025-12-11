The Huawei Mate X7 steps outside China with jaw-dropping cameras and amazing displays

Brocade White

Nebula Red

Black

Performance

Price and availability

The back panel on the Mate X7 is crafted using nanofiber technology, which means microscopic threads are interwoven – 900 lengthwise and 1,700 crosswise – to create the surface on the rear.There are three colors to choose from:The phone offers IP58 and IP59 rate of dust and water resistance. Huawei says that even when subjected to powerful water jets, the device is safe.The Chinese-exclusive model of the Huawei Mate X7 utilizes the Kirin 9030 Pro chipset – probably that's the same silicon found in the global variant, too. Thanks to the heavy US-imposed sanctions on the company, Huawei is barred from using the latest and greatest Snapdragon chipsets.The Mate X7, however, should be up to the task when it comes to everyday usage. There's a large heat dissipation system on board to keep the temperature down. As you know, excessive heat is the electronics' foe and thermal management is key.Huawei is big on the foldable front. In fact, the company claims the first spot in China's foldable market for the first half of 2025 with over 10 million foldables sold.Sadly, Huawei doesn't release all of its phones world-wide, like it once used to do (up until 2019, to be precise).Such is the case with the Mate X7. It's going to be sold only in a handful of countries across the world, like Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Russia, Turkey, Mexico and several other countries. But US and EU audiences are left out.In terms of price, the Mate X7 variant with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB storage is €2,099 on the official Huawei store.