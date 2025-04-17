Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

AT&T exec opens up about what most drivers don't realize about Wi-Fi in the car

AT&T
AT&T exec Matt Harden knows the frustration of losing phone signal mid-road while traveling. Picture this: he's driving with his kids during spring break, everyone's settled in with their devices, and suddenly the entertainment stops – the phone's hotspot signal has dropped. It's a familiar scene, right?

That's where built-in car Wi-Fi comes in. Unlike a phone, the vehicle's integrated system uses a much larger antenna, designed to pick up stronger and more stable signals. The result is fewer dropouts and a smoother experience, even in areas where regular phone reception fades away.

And while this tech certainly helps keep backseat passengers entertained, its uses extend far beyond cartoons and video games. Harden explains that built-in hotspots are popular among business travelers, contractors, and remote workers. Whether it's a construction site, a long-haul truck route, or a quiet back road, having reliable connectivity on the move makes a difference. Workers can send emails, update job info, or generate quotes without needing to hunt down Wi-Fi.

Right now, most in-car systems run on 4G LTE networks, but the auto industry is inching toward 5G integration. Harden expects 5G adoption to ramp up over the next few years, and in a more ambitious step, AT&T plans to test satellite-connected cars by late 2025. That could prove invaluable for road trippers and professionals who venture far off the grid.



Hotspots are now common across a wide range of vehicles. Whether you're behind the wheel of a Ford Mustang, a Hyundai Ioniq 5, or a GMC Sierra, there's a good chance your ride is hotspot-capable. Automakers use branded systems like:

  • FordPass Connect
  • Toyota Wi-Fi Connect
  • Volkswagen Car-Net

…but behind the dashboard, it's AT&T, Verizon, or T-Mobile keeping everything connected. These networks often support multiple devices, sometimes up to ten, with a signal range that extends up to 50 feet outside the car.

Monthly costs usually land around $20, but carriers often offer discounts for customers with existing phone plans. New car buyers typically get a free trial, lasting a few months or until a data cap is hit. Some automakers now bundle hotspot access with other in-vehicle services, making subscription management easier.

Older car owners aren't entirely left out. While results vary, aftermarket devices like T-Mobile's SyncUp Drive can add Wi-Fi to vehicles via the OBD-II port. Still, many find that a smartphone hotspot remains the simplest option.

Whether you're working on the go or streaming from the passenger seat, in-car Wi-Fi is quickly shifting from a nice-to-have to a must-have. And with satellite support on the horizon, the connected car is just getting started!
Sebastian Pier
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless