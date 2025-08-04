$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Foldable iPad delayed past 2026, says analyst who once said "soon"

Jeff Pu revises his timeline, now predicting Apple’s foldable iPad won't hit mass production by the end of 2026.

By
Apple iPad
Rumor has it that Apple is currently working on not just its first foldable iPhone, but also a foldable iPad, closer to an iPad Pro. It's likely that the foldable iPhone may come out in 2026, but one analyst now doubts that the iPad will be ready in time to come out together with the iPhone.

Analyst Jeff Pu from GF Securities has now shared in a research note that there may be limited innovation for the iPhone 17 and that the iPhone Fold (the book-style foldable iPhone that is rumored the most) is on track for a release in the second half of 2026, probably as a part of the iPhone 18 lineup. 

Meanwhile, Pu says that the second foldable device, the foldable iPad, may get postponed. He doesn't say why it may be delayed, but according to him, it won't be entering mass production by the end of 2026. 

Previously, Pu claimed that the foldable iPad-like device would be arriving soon, and he seems to be correcting his predictions. Back in 2024, people believed the foldable iPad may come before the foldable iPhone, probably this year, but well, it's likely not happening.

Which Apple foldable are you most excited about?

Vote View Result

In March of this year, Pu insisted that the two devices (foldable iPhone and foldable iPad) were entering Apple's New Product Introduction stage of manufacturing, and he claimed that mass production was scheduled for the second half of 2026. In April, Pu said that mass production for both would start in the fourth quarter of 2026, with a release expected before the end of that year. 

Now, his corrected prediction matches what other tipsters have said. For one, Ming-Chi Kuo said that the foldable iPad may not come before 2027. Ross Young also weighed in on the 2027 release for the foldable iPhone, while Mark Gurman expected a 2028 release. 

The thing is, Jeff Pu is prolific when it comes to Apple rumors, but he can be a bit aggressive when it comes to schedules. 

Meanwhile, the folding iPad may have an 18.8-inch display (in a folded state, around 7 or 8 inches). It may come with an A-series or M-series chip. 

I personally think that whenever Apple enters the foldable scene, it will be very exciting. I would prefer a clamshell foldable iPhone, though, just because of the improved portability, but I wouldn't say no to a foldable iPad or a Galaxy Z Fold-like foldable iPhone, if Apple has managed to eliminate the crease as per rumors. 

Iskra Petrova
