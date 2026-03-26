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Apple’s biggest iPhone redesign since the iPhone X might still launch next year

Despite the setbacks, Apple continues to test crazy design ideas for the 20th anniversary iPhone.

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An iPhone X in a male hand with its display showing the home screen.
iPhone X was the last time Apple had a complete redesign of its smartphone. | Image by PhoneArena
Next year will mark the 20th anniversary of the launch of the original iPhone, which could prompt Apple to do something special. A decade ago, the company launched what is still the largest redesign in the history of the iPhone with the iPhone X. Apparently, the company may opt for something similar to mark the second decade of its most popular product.

Apple is still testing an all-screen iPhone 20 design


Apple continues testing under-display camera technology that could end up inside a 20th-anniversary iPhone edition. Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station said in a Weibo post (source in Chinese) that the company is working on a concept for a quad-curved screen design.

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The new information suggests that the new technology will be reserved for a special anniversary edition of the iPhone. If that’s true, Apple may repeat its 2017 strategy when it launched the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, followed by the redesigned iPhone X a few months later.

Incremental updates



We have heard about Apple’s plans for an all-glass smartphone multiple times before. One of the key characteristics of that iPhone would be a display that doesn’t have any cutouts and contains the front camera and the Face ID sensors underneath the screen.

More recent rumors have suggested that Apple has met some roadblocks in the development of that technology. The company was first expected to launch an under-display Face ID with the iPhone 18 Pro, but the latest rumors claim that the unlock system may just shrink this year. Digital Chat Station’s latest comments also point to Apple taking an incremental approach by first shrinking the cutout before hiding some elements and eventually introducing a fully under-display Face ID by 2027.

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What is your preferred smartphone design?
5 Votes


Apple won’t be the first company to introduce an under-display camera, which was used most famously on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Fold 5. However, those came with some quality issues, and no major brand is using them anymore.

Nobody has asked for that


Under-display cameras are undoubtedly cool, but I am far from convinced about the all-display concept. I never liked curved displays, and their demise is one of the best things to happen to smartphone design. Apple will need to bring something magical to convince me the concept is worth it before switching from the already great design of the iPhone 17.

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Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
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