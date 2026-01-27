Why you should skip the Ultra 3 for this unbeatable Apple Watch Ultra 2 deal
The watch is still worth getting and is a no-brainer at its current price!
I know that we techies are always looking for the latest and greatest model. And since the Apple Watch Ultra 3 is the flagship Apple smartwatch right now, chances are you're eyeing exactly this fella, especially if you're an outdoor aficionado or just want an Apple Watch that lasts at least two days on a single charge.
Amazon is currently offering a 31% discount on the Apple Watch Ultra 2, slashing $250 off its usual cost of around $800. Thanks to this price cut, you can upgrade your wrist game for just under $550. Furthermore, as I said, the watch is in new condition, and you also get a 15-day return window in case you aren’t happy with your purchase. After all, $550 is still far from affordable, and it is a splurge considering you’re spending it on a smartwatch.
The deal has been up for grabs for a few weeks now. Even though I don’t expect it to expire soon, I still encourage you to act quickly and save now, since I can’t guarantee it won’t become a thing of the past at any minute.
For instance, its case is made of titanium, while its vibrant OLED touchscreen is made of sapphire crystal. These are two of the most resilient materials on Earth, which only means one thing: it’s tough-as-nails. And that’s perfect if you’re constantly out and about in the wilds or just have the nasty habit of accidentally hitting your smartwatch against doors, chairs, tables, and whatnot. With this level of durability, it can basically handle such bashes without taking a scratch.
Beyond its top-notch health tracking, it comes with handy lifestyle features such as smart notifications, phone call support, and NFC. And since it runs on watchOS, you can download third-party apps from the App Store. For times in crisis, it has safety functionalities like Fall Detection, Crash Detection, and Emergency SOS.
As for battery life, it can last you up to two days without a top-up, which is great for an Apple Watch, but not that amazing given that Garmin has smartwatches that last weeks per charge. Nevertheless, given all the bells and whistles as well as the high-end durability, I think a two-day battery life is a decent compromise. So, if you agree and think this is the perfect smartwatch for you, don’t miss out—save today!
However, while it's pretty good, Apple’s latest offering is still eye-wateringly expensive. It will set you back around $780, which is a price that will make every wallet run for its life. And no, at least at the time of writing, there aren’t any sweet Apple Watch Ultra 3 deals that will allow you to get one at a lower price. Yet, that doesn’t mean you can’t score a brand-new Apple Watch Ultra for less. It just won’t be the latest model.
I’d understand if you’re on the fence right now, but I think it’s also important to point out that this isn’t just any smartwatch. Before the release of the Apple Watch Ultra 3, this was the timepiece every Apple fan wanted to rock on their wrist. It was the absolute best smartwatch the Cupertino giant had ever produced. And to tell you the truth, it might not be the top choice anymore, but it still delivers immense value, especially now that you can snag it for $250 less.
Since we’re talking about a premium Apple timepiece, you’re also getting a plethora of features. It comes equipped with all the standard stuff you get on a timepiece of this caliber, including ECG, heart rate, sleep, and stress tracking, and blood oxygen monitoring. It even has a diving app and boasts water resistance of up to 100 meters (328 feet), letting you use it as a diving computer.
