The Apple Watch Series 5 could launch next year in (Product) RED



There are currently no official renders of the new wearable and Apple could still choose to cancel the release before it ever hits shelves, but if the launch plans remain unchanged, an official introduction could take place at the Silicon Valley-based giant’s highly anticipated March 2020 event.



Apple has previously used this stage to introduce a variety of different products. Next year should be no different with rumors suggesting the company may be planning to announce the Apple has previously used this stage to introduce a variety of different products. Next year should be no different with rumors suggesting the company may be planning to announce the iPad Pro (2020) series and the iPhone 9, which will act as a spiritual successor to the much-loved iPhone SE

To refresh your memory, the Apple Watch Series 5 features an OLED screen paired with an Always-On-Display feature, ECG capabilities, 32GB of storage, and the custom Apple S5 chipset.