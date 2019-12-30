The Apple Watch Series 5 could launch next year in (Product) RED
French blog WatchGeneration claims to have uncovered evidence of an unreleased (Product) RED Apple Watch Series 5. The model in question reportedly popped up on an unspecified Apple database before being swiftly removed.
The smartwatch is believed to be an aluminum model that’ll likely be sold alongside the existing Silver, Space Gray, and Gold casings. If that proves to be true, an iPod Touch-like red finish is to be expected on the final product.
To refresh your memory, the Apple Watch Series 5 features an OLED screen paired with an Always-On-Display feature, ECG capabilities, 32GB of storage, and the custom Apple S5 chipset.
There are currently no official renders of the new wearable and Apple could still choose to cancel the release before it ever hits shelves, but if the launch plans remain unchanged, an official introduction could take place at the Silicon Valley-based giant’s highly anticipated March 2020 event.
