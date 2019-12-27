Here's what the Apple iPad Pro 2020 series (probably) looks like













New iPad Pros, not so new designs





Apart from having roughly the same sizes, it seems that the next-generation iPad Pros look a lot like the 2018 models, at least when viewed from the front. On the back, things change a bit: while the 2018 iPad Pros have single rear cameras, the 2020 tablets have triple rear cameras. These triple cameras share the design of the cameras found on the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.





On the iPhone 11 Pro line, the triple rear camera is comprised of a regular camera, a telephoto one (for 2x optical zoom), and an ultra-wide camera - this is what the iPad Pro 2020 models may also offer. Alternatively, one of the three cameras on the iPad Pro 2020 series could be just a Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor that helps with augmented reality content and blurred backgrounds.





Tablets are not normally used to take photos or record video (mainly because they're too large to be comfortable for such actions), so we're not sure why the new iPad Pros would need advanced triple cameras. Nevertheless, if this doesn't result in price hikes, no one should be bothered by it.









At this moment, it's unclear if the upcoming iPad Pros will feature metal backs (like the 2018 models), or glass backs, à la iPhone 11 Pro. According to @OnLeaks, both options are possible.





iPad Pro 2020 specs





It is likely that the displays of the new iPad Pro 12.9-inch and iPad Pro 11-inch will be similar to those of the iPad Pro 2018 series. This means that the larger tablet should sport a 2048 x 2732 pixels LCD panel, while the smaller one should have a 1668 x 2388 pixels LCD panel.





The early-2020 iPad Pros should feature at least 4 GB of RAM and a high-end A13X Bionic chipset - a slightly improved version of the A13 chipset that can already be found inside all iPhone 11 handsets.





When it comes to storage space, we'll most definitely see multiple iPad Pro 11-inch and iPad Pro 12.9-inch variants come next year. The 2018 iPad Pro models offer from 64 GB to 1 TB of internal memory, and we hope that options for the upcoming slates will start at 128 GB or more.





iPad Pro 2020 prices





In November 2018, Apple started selling the iPad Pro 11-inch for $799, and the iPad Pro 12.9-inch for $999. We are expecting the new models to be offered at similar prices.





When new iPad Pro models will be announced, they might be joined by a long-awaited iPhone SE 2 . In other words, in about three months from now, Apple could be hosting a very interesting launch event.





But wait, there's more





Besides the iPad Pro 11-inch and iPad Pro 12.9-inch that should be introduced in March, Apple might be readying the release of a third new iPad Pro next year. This could be unveiled in the second half of 2020, featuring an Apple A14x chipset and replacing the LCD screens of the March models with a mini-LED screen.





Supposedly, the mini-LED screen will allow the third new iPad Pro to display richer, more saturated colors - closer to what the OLED screens of the iPhone Pro 11 provide. Mini-LED screens should also be less battery-hungry (compared to LCD screens).



