The Apple Watch Series 10 is back in the spotlight at a huge $200 discount, but not for long

Regularly priced at $429, the extra-large wearable device sans cellular connectivity can be yours in exchange for just $229 with a silver aluminum case and denim sport band, which is obviously a more than respectable discount for a more than respectable product with a powerful Apple S10 processor under its hood and a super-high-quality Retina display in tow.

Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm) $229 $429 $200 off (47%) GPS, Bluetooth, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Faster Charging, Silver Aluminum Case, Denim Sport Band Buy at Walmart





Naturally, the 46mm Apple Watch Series 10 has been available at special prices many times before (just like the 42mm variant with and without 4G LTE support), but this hot new discount seems to beat all previous deals, including what the likes of Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart offered during their extended Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2025 celebrations just a few months ago.



Apple Watch Series 11 In case you're wondering, $429 is also how much the large version (sans 5G) of thenormally costs, and of course, the newer smartwatch is impossible to come by at $200 discounts, although we have seen it go $100 off list several times over the last couple of months.









Apple Watch Series 10 Now, is thea better choice at $100 less than its improved sequel? I think so, as the differences between the two are not exactly what you'd call radical. Yes, the 2025 edition enhances its predecessor's battery life... slightly, as well as its scratch resistance and overall durability, but other than that, you're essentially looking at identical twins here, and one of the brothers just so happens to be significantly more affordable than the other.





This almost feels like a no-brainer for Apple fans and iPhone users on tight budgets, doesn't it? Just don't waste a lot of time overthinking the deal, as I have a pretty strong feeling it will go away by the end of the day. After all, it's clearly no coincidence that Walmart only has one very specific model in stock at $229 right now.

