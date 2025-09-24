Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Generously discounted, the Apple Watch Series 10 remains a top choice for savvy shoppers

The watch is loaded with features, has a sleek look, and is still among the best smartwatches money can buy.

Apple Watch
A close-up of a person holding an Apple Watch Series 10.
The Apple Watch Series 10 may no longer be Apple’s newest smartwatch, but it remains a solid pick for bargain hunters looking to upgrade their wrist game for less.

Amazon is currently offering a solid $70 discount on the 46mm GPS model, bringing it below the $360 mark. Sure, we’ve seen bigger discounts in the past, like the $100 one in August. However, even at its current price, the watch offers a lot and remains a good value for money.

Apple Watch Series 10 46mm, GPS, Black: Now $70 OFF!

$70 off (16%)
Grab the 46mm GPS version of the Apple Watch Series 10 on Amazon and save $70 in the process. The watch is among the best smartwatches on the market, boasting a plethora of features and a stylish design. Don't miss out—save today!
Buy at Amazon


Apparently, we aren’t the only ones who consider our friend here a bang for the buck, as Amazon has sold more than six thousand units in the past month. And that shouldn’t surprise us.

As a high-end Apple smartwatch, it boasts a premium design, making it the perfect companion for every scenario, whether it’s a casual stroll in the park or an important business meeting. In addition to its sleek look, it’s also loaded with features, packing all the functionalities you expect to find on a timepiece of this caliber. On top of that, it rocks a water temperature sensor, sleep apnea detection, and a depth gauge app.

It also comes with key safety features, including Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, and Crash Detection. Plus, running on watchOS, it gives you quick and easy access to the App Store, letting you download third-party apps directly on your wrist.

In fact, we could say that its only downside is its battery life. Sure, it can easily last you the whole day, but you’ll likely have to recharge it overnight. This is normal for such a smartwatch, as the regular Galaxy Watches have similar battery life. However, given that Garmin has smartwatches that last multiple days on a single charge, it’s far from ideal.

Nonetheless, the Apple Watch Series 10 is still a great buy, even with just all-day battery life. So, if it ticks all the right boxes for you, act fast and save while the offer lasts!

