Generously discounted, the Apple Watch Series 10 remains a top choice for savvy shoppers

Apparently, we aren’t the only ones who consider our friend here a bang for the buck, as Amazon has sold more than six thousand units in the past month. And that shouldn’t surprise us.As a high-end Apple smartwatch, it boasts a premium design, making it the perfect companion for every scenario, whether it’s a casual stroll in the park or an important business meeting. In addition to its sleek look, it’s also loaded with features, packing all the functionalities you expect to find on a timepiece of this caliber. On top of that, it rocks a water temperature sensor, sleep apnea detection, and a depth gauge app.It also comes with key safety features, including Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, and Crash Detection. Plus, running on watchOS, it gives you quick and easy access to the App Store, letting you download third-party apps directly on your wrist.In fact, we could say that its only downside is its battery life. Sure, it can easily last you the whole day, but you’ll likely have to recharge it overnight. This is normal for such a smartwatch, as the regular Galaxy Watches have similar battery life. However, given that Garmin has smartwatches that last multiple days on a single charge, it’s far from ideal.Nonetheless, theis still a great buy, even with just all-day battery life. So, if it ticks all the right boxes for you, act fast and save while the offer lasts!