Limited-time deal drops JBL Pulse 5 with 360-degree light show to a bargain price

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The conditions of the deal/s may have changed since the initial publishing of this post.
There are a lot of Bluetooth speakers on the market, but not many offer a mesmerizing light show. And of those that do have this feature, only a few won’t break the bank. Fortunately, the JBL Pulse 5 is one of them at its current price on Amazon.

A third-party seller has discounted the JBL Pulse 5 in Black by 25%, plunging it below $180. Not too shabby, considering the speaker usually sells for around $250. This means you’ll save $70 with this deal if you don’t dilly-dally and pull the trigger now.

JBL Pulse 5: Save 25% on Amazon!

$63 off (25%)
Score the JBL Pulse 5 for $63 off and enjoy premium sound paired with a signature light show. Built to handle the elements with its IP67 rating, this speaker offers incredible value at this price point. Tap the deal button now and save before the offer is gone!
Buy at Amazon


For the price, you really get a lot of bang for your buck. Our friend here pumps out solid, high-volume audio that gets quite loud for its size. Plus, if the default profile isn't your cup of tea, you can easily fine-tune the sound to your liking using the EQ in the JBL Portable companion app.

Durability is another highlight. With its rugged IP67 rating, it’s completely dustproof and can even survive a 30-minute dunk in up to three feet of water. On top of that, it has a battery life of up to 12 hours, which should be enough for a full escapade or a small gathering.

The real showstopper, however, is JBL’s signature 360-degree light show, which syncs to the beat to deliver an even more immersive atmosphere. And since it’s customizable through the JBL app, you have total control over the lights as well as the sound.

Overall, the JBL Pulse 5 is a solid choice now that it's selling for less than $180. That’s why I encourage you not to miss out! Tap the deal button in this article and save big today!
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15655 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
