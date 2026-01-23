At 44% off, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 give the best earbuds on the market a run for their money
With pro-grade sound and ANC, these are a steal at this discount.
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The conditions of the deal/s may have changed since the initial publishing of this post.
OnePlus Buds Pro 3 may be the latest high-end earbuds from the brand, but a massive 44% discount at the official store has made the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 the go-to choice for bargain hunters. With this price cut, you can treat yourself to the model in white for just $99.99, saving you $80 off its usual $179.99 cost. Just don’t wait around and save now while you can, as there’s no telling when OnePlus might reconsider and return the earbuds to their normal price.The
As for what these puppies bring to the table, you're getting a top-tier listening experience. They deliver loud, balanced sound with thumping bass and plenty of detail. What’s even better is that you can customize the audio to fit your preferences through the EQ in the HeyMelody companion app—or you can simply run a quick hearing test and let the earbuds automatically calibrate the sound to fit your ears perfectly.
Factor in a battery life that delivers up to six hours of listening time per charge with ANC turned on—and up to 25 hours total with the case—and you clearly get a lot of bang for your buck. That’s why my advice is simple: don’t miss out! Instead, tap the deal button in this article to open the listing on the OnePlus website and upgrade your audio at a bargain price today.
As for what these puppies bring to the table, you're getting a top-tier listening experience. They deliver loud, balanced sound with thumping bass and plenty of detail. What’s even better is that you can customize the audio to fit your preferences through the EQ in the HeyMelody companion app—or you can simply run a quick hearing test and let the earbuds automatically calibrate the sound to fit your ears perfectly.
In addition, they boast impressive ANC that intelligently adjusts its strength to your surroundings. And while it isn’t quite on the level of the ANC on top dogs like the AirPods Pro 3, it still does a solid job of muting the world around you for a more immersive experience.
Recommended For You
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: