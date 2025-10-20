Why Apple's shares hit an all-time high on Monday

iPhone 17

Apple went public on December 12, 1980 making millionaires of the two Steves, Jobs and Wozniak. The value of their shares at the IPO price was $217 million and $116 million respectively. Others that netted more than a million dollars with the offering included:









Mike Scott (Then-CEO)-$95.5 million.



Arthur Rock and Rod Holt also made a huge amount of money thanks to the IPO. It is believed that 300 people instantly made at least a million dollars when Apple went public. The shares were initially priced at $22 and closed at $29 on its first day of trading. Since then, the stock has been split five times, with the last split a 4-for-1 division taking place in 2020. Taking all of the splits into consideration, if you purchased Apple at the time of the IPO and held it throughout the years, you paid 10 cents a share for the stock after accounting for the splits.

What Tim Cook's Apple stake is currently worth





With today's rally, Apple now has a valuation of $3.89 trillion dollars. In case you're wondering, Apple CEO Tim Cook owns approximately 3.28 million shares of the tech giant or .021% of the company. That small stake is worth between $860 million-$900 million.

The largest Apple stockholder is mutual fund company Vanguard, which owns 9.5% of the company. Investment management firm BlackRock is next with 7.7% of Apple. The largest individual Apple stockholder is its chairman, Arthur D. Levinson, who owns 4.4 million shares valued at $1.1528 billion.

