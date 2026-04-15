Apple secretly threatened to ban Grok from the App Store, and nobody knew

Recommended For You

How should app stores handle apps that repeatedly fail content moderation? Pull them immediately. Users shouldn't be guinea pigs. Give them a deadline, but make the process public. Keep working with developers privately, it's effective. It's not Apple's job to police what apps do. Vote 0 Votes

Grok remained out of compliance, so Apple warned the developer the app could be pulled entirely if things weren't fixed. After more back-and-forth, Apple gave the latest submission the green light.It should be noted that these negotiations help explain the confusing wave of moderation changes xAI rolled out at the height of the backlash. That included restrictions on who could use Grok's image generation tools and limits on edits involving photos of real people.