X bans Grok AI's ability to digitally undress real people

A lot of damage has already been done









Recommended For You If I had to be more direct, a "put her in a bikini" prompt exploded on the platform, where users were leveraging Grok's image-editing power to strip clothes from photographs of women and show them in bikinis. The most dangerous thing about this was that it gave everyone the power to edit anyone's images and put them into fake sexual scenarios. Users even used this feature to edit images of high-profile individuals like Bill Gates,



If I had to be more direct, a "put her in a bikini" prompt exploded on the platform, where users were leveraging Grok's image-editing power to strip clothes from photographs of women and show them in bikinis. The most dangerous thing about this was that it gave everyone the power to edit anyone's images and put them into fake sexual scenarios. Users even used this feature to edit images of high-profile individuals like Bill Gates, Swedish Deputy Prime Minister Ebba Busch , and Elon Musk himself, making them wear inappropriate clothes.

Many popular figures, like JerryRigEverything , criticized Elon Musk for this feature and called for cleaning the platform of such deepfake images. After all this, X has finally announced that it has implemented the necessary measures to ensure Grok AI can no longer edit images of real people in revealing clothes. In addition to this, the image creation ability, which until now was available to all users, has been made exclusive to paid subscribers.





The social media platform has also implemented geoblocking. It basically means that if your country doesn't allow it, then you won't be able to use Grok to produce AI images of real people in any kind of revealing clothes.





What do you think should be done to stop the misuse of AI tools? Editing real people images shouldn't be allowed at all. 40.74% Introduce a legal age to use AI image generators. 37.04% Completely ban AI tools. 22.22% Vote 27 Votes

Strict action needs to be taken

https://t.co/awlfMjX6FS — Safety (@Safety) January 14, 2026









The internet has been flooded with AI-generated images ever since AI chatbots like Grok, Gemini , and ChatGPT gained image-generation capabilities. Give a simple prompt, and the chatbot will generate an image according to it within a few seconds. The recently popular Ghibli-style trend was part of this, where users leveraged ChatGPT's image generator to create cute Ghibli-style artwork from their photos. However, the recent Grok controversy has shed light on the dark side of this fun experience as well.

These chatbots have given everyone who knows how to write prompts the power to edit images of people in any form they want. In fact, these tools have become so advanced recently that it's very difficult to tell if an image is generated using AI. And that's not a good thing. This will make it easy to spread fake information and create deepfake images of individuals doing things that could ultimately harm their reputations.





Let's be real: AI is here to stay, and banning these tools is definitely not an option, as they have plenty of good use cases too. Instead, authorities could take necessary steps to monitor the kinds of images they generate. Similar to what happened with xAI, action should be taken against Gemini, ChatGPT, or any other AI tools if they are found to easily allow the generation of such sexual images of real people.

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