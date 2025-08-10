$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Apple reportedly making an OLED MacBook Pro that could be its first big laptop upgrade in years

A new display, a new look, and a potential reason for long-time MacBook owners to make the switch

Apple Laptops
Image of the M4 MacBook Pro
Referential image of the M4 MacBook Pro. | Image credit — Apple

Apple is rumored to be planning one of the biggest updates to its MacBook Pro lineup in over a decade. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports in today's edition of his "Power On" newsletter that the company is preparing to launch a redesigned MacBook Pro with OLED displays in late 2026 or early 2027. This would be the first time Apple has used OLED in its laptops, replacing the Mini-LED technology currently found in its high-end models.

OLED screens bring deeper blacks, higher contrast, more vibrant colors, and potentially better battery life. Samsung Display is expected to supply the panels, thanks to its next-generation manufacturing process that can produce OLED at the scale and quality Apple requires. A new design is also expected, possibly with slimmer bezels, a lighter build, and changes to the camera cutout that could replace the current notch.


Why OLED could matter more than past upgrades 


Gurman points out that many MacBook Pro owners still use their M1 or M2 models because performance hasn't been an issue. Apple's custom chips are fast and efficient, so most users haven't seen a strong reason to buy the latest versions. By introducing OLED along with a physical redesign, Apple could give customers a visible and practical reason to upgrade.

Do you see a need for an OLED MacBook?

Vote View Result

Other laptop makers such as Dell, HP, and Lenovo have offered OLED options for years, but they often come with trade-offs in price, battery life, or availability. If Apple can deliver OLED without sacrificing battery performance or build quality, it could gain an edge in a market where MacBooks already have a strong reputation.

From a user perspective, an OLED MacBook Pro would be a notable shift. It wouldn't just be about speed or efficiency — it would change how the laptop looks and feels day-to-day. A redesigned chassis paired with a sharper, more dynamic display could make the MacBook Pro feel new again, something that hasn't happened since the M1 Pro and M1 Max models launched in 2021.

Still, OLED has its drawbacks. The technology can be more prone to burn-in over time, and power consumption can vary depending on the content being displayed. If Apple can address those issues, this MacBook Pro could become one of the most significant upgrades in recent memory. I just hope it will be priced reasonably.

Johanna Romero
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
