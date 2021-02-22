Apple rejects apps that offer overpriced in-app purchases
As is to be expected, Apple wants to keep the success going and thus, each time a developer wants to add a new app to the App Store, that app goes through a rigorous approval process, in order to determine its quality and legitimacy. And aside from the obvious reasons to reject an app, such as it being unstable and buggy, or containing shocking or offensive content, Apple doesn't seem welcoming towards apps that offer overpriced, low-value in-app purchase products either.
Customers expect the App Store to be a safe and trusted marketplace for purchasing digital goods. Apps should never betray this trust by attempting to rip-off or cheat users in any way.
Unfortunately, the prices you’ve selected for your app or in-app purchase products in your app do not reflect the value of the features and content offered to the user. Charging irrationally high prices for content or services with limited value is a rip-off to customers and is not appropriate for the App Store.
Specifically, the prices for the following items are irrationally high:
– (redacted)
Next Steps
To resolve this issue, we recommend you take the following steps:
– Revise your app or in-app purchase products to provide more value to the user at the time of purchase – Choose a price for your app or in-app purchase products that accurately reflects the value being provided to the user – Once you’ve made appropriate changes, resubmit your app for review
The next submission of this app may require a longer review time, and it won’t be eligible for an expedited review until this issue is resolved.
