Apple's noise-cancelling Beats Studio Pro are on sale at an unbelievably low $100 for a limited time

Beats Studio Pro
$99 99 $349 99 $250 off (71%)
Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Personalized Spatial Audio, Lossless Audio, Up to 40 Hours of Battery Life, Fast Fuel, Dual Beam-forming Microphones for Crystal Clear Calls, Class 1 Bluetooth Connectivity, USB-C, 3.5mm Analog Input, On-Device Controls, iOS and Android Compatibility, Four Color Options, Factory Reconditioned, 1-Year Amazon Warranty Included





Customers can only take advantage of that code once, mind you, and each order is limited to three units, which means that you probably won't be able to buy Christmas gifts for the entire family today. But you can clearly save a lot of hassle and effort (not to mention money) well before December 25, with the Beats Studio Pro looking ideal for anyone from your cool divorced uncle to that annoying 14-year-old cousin who's never happy with anything or anybody.

Designed to sit comfortably on both small and large heads for hours and hours in a row, the summer 2023-released Studio Pro don't just offer excellent active noise cancellation for their advanced age, but premium personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking as well.





If you're undecided between these bad boys and Apple's even older AirPods Max , I really can't recommend the Beats Studio Pro strongly enough, especially if you're not necessarily a diehard iPhone user and also want the option to pair your new high-end headphones with an Android handset.





As you can imagine, your 100 bucks will not buy you brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units, although you do get a 1-year Amazon warranty with your "factory reconditioned" Studio Pros in black, sandstone, deep brown, or navy, so it's hard to justify opting for a direct Amazon.com purchase of an all-new pair of these headphones at $70 more.







