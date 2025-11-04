Apple may give one of its best features an update you’re going to love

Do you ever use AirDrop? Yes, all the time Yes, but not very often No, I never use it I use QuickShare on Android Yes, all the time 0% Yes, but not very often 33.33% No, I never use it 33.33% I use QuickShare on Android 33.33%

Small but meaningful update

Android users can use Quick Share, which has the same functionality as AirDrop. The feature was first launched on Samsung devices, but it was later merged with Google’s Nearby Share feature and became part of Android. It supports the same visibility options as AirDrop, and can be used with select Windows PC and Chromebook devices through an app.I may be a minority by not being bothered by random AirDrops on the subway, but I miss the option to make my devices visible to everyone. I often use the feature with devices that are not in my contacts, so I have to change their visibility every time I want to transfer files. Being able to do that only once a month is not a big deal, but I still appreciate it.