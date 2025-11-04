Apple may give one of its best features an update you’re going to love
AirDrop on iOS 26.2 may get a small update with a big positive effect.
One of the features that keeps many people inside Apple’s walled garden is AirDrop. That’s the easiest way to transfer files between Apple devices, and the company may make it even easier to use with your friends.
Apple may be working on a new visibility setting for AirDrop, according to code reviewed by 9to5Mac. The new setting will allow you to pair AirDrop on two devices with a PIN, which will let them find each other for the next 30 days.
The new feature is not available on the current iOS 26.2 developer beta release, but it could be part of the software’s final version. If Apple launches it, the new visibility option will be available in Settings.
Apple’s multiple changes to AirDrop were usually aimed at improving its privacy and limiting unwanted transmission requests. That made AirDrop more finicky and difficult to use because of the limited visibility settings.
While better for privacy, those options mean that you have to activate the feature almost every time you want to use it. With the updated visibility option, you may be able to partially mitigate that.
Android users can use Quick Share, which has the same functionality as AirDrop. The feature was first launched on Samsung devices, but it was later merged with Google’s Nearby Share feature and became part of Android. It supports the same visibility options as AirDrop, and can be used with select Windows PC and Chromebook devices through an app.
I may be a minority by not being bothered by random AirDrops on the subway, but I miss the option to make my devices visible to everyone. I often use the feature with devices that are not in my contacts, so I have to change their visibility every time I want to transfer files. Being able to do that only once a month is not a big deal, but I still appreciate it.
iOS 26.2 adds a 30-day AirDrop pairing option between devices
Apple may be working on a new visibility setting for AirDrop, according to code reviewed by 9to5Mac. The new setting will allow you to pair AirDrop on two devices with a PIN, which will let them find each other for the next 30 days.
The new feature is not available on the current iOS 26.2 developer beta release, but it could be part of the software’s final version. If Apple launches it, the new visibility option will be available in Settings.
The price of privacy
AirDrop works on most Apple devices. | Image credit – Apple
Apple’s multiple changes to AirDrop were usually aimed at improving its privacy and limiting unwanted transmission requests. That made AirDrop more finicky and difficult to use because of the limited visibility settings.
If you want to use AirDrop, you have three available options for the visibility of your device:
- Receiving Off
- Contacts Only
- Everyone for 10 minutes
While better for privacy, those options mean that you have to activate the feature almost every time you want to use it. With the updated visibility option, you may be able to partially mitigate that.
Android users can use Quick Share, which has the same functionality as AirDrop. The feature was first launched on Samsung devices, but it was later merged with Google’s Nearby Share feature and became part of Android. It supports the same visibility options as AirDrop, and can be used with select Windows PC and Chromebook devices through an app.
Small but meaningful update
I may be a minority by not being bothered by random AirDrops on the subway, but I miss the option to make my devices visible to everyone. I often use the feature with devices that are not in my contacts, so I have to change their visibility every time I want to transfer files. Being able to do that only once a month is not a big deal, but I still appreciate it.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: