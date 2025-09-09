iPhone 17 launch event
Apple may change its strategy with the AirPods Pro 3, and you’re going to love it
A last-minute leak suggests that Apple will change how it sells its active noise-cancelling earbuds.
We’re just hours away from the big iPhone 17 launch, but Apple won’t be talking only about smartphones. Among the other devices we expect are the AirPods Pro 3, and it appears that you may be able to get a pair much faster than expected.
According to an email sent by Best Buy, the AirPods Pro 3 may go on sale today, September 9. The leak was shared on Reddit by a user who is a member of ‘My Best Buy’ and received a $20 reward deal when purchasing Apple’s new earbuds.
Apparently, Apple has changed the release strategy for all of its audio products. When the company announced the AirPods 4 and the new AirPods Max, it made them available for pre-order right away. The shipping didn’t start right away, and buyers had to wait until the following week to get their headphones or earbuds.
The AirPods Pro 3 are tipped to look more or less the same as the Pro 2, but they’ll have a few nifty new features. Among them may be a heart rate monitor and a temperature sensor, which are expected to be available right away. A new live translation feature is also rumored, but it might be activated at a later time.
My AirPods Pro 2 are among my favorite gadgets, but they’ve aged noticeably, so I am really excited for an upgrade. Even if Apple were to stick to audio and noise cancellation improvements, I’d be happy, but adding a few extra features would make for an even better upgrade.
If Apple really starts selling the AirPods 3 right after the end of its “Awe Dropping” event, it would be a bit of a surprise. Back in 2022, Apple released the AirPods Pro 2 in a manner similar to the iPhone. Instead of putting them on sale immediately, the company started a pre-order later in the week of their announcement.
The Apple AirPods Pro 3 deal offer | Image Source — SwizzyMega on Reddit
