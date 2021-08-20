Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Pre-order Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, get $200 instant credit

 View
  • Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Pre-order Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, get $200 instant credit

 View
Accessories iOS Apple Tablets Wearables Audio

New report forecasts multiple September Apple events, titanium iPads down the line

Adrian Diaconescu
By
1
New report forecasts multiple September Apple events, titanium iPads down the line
While the coronavirus pandemic is far from over, its impact on the tech industry as a whole has been greatly reduced in the last year or so, allowing giants like Apple to (more or less) return to normal in terms of device production and event scheduling.

Unlike the iPhone 12 family, 2021's iPhone 13 lineup is widely expected to both be announced and commercially released "on time." That means you may not have to wait longer than a few more weeks to order and actually receive Cupertino's fastest, prettiest, most feature-packed, and colorful handsets yet.

But Apple has a bunch of other products in the pipeline as well, and while a few of the most exciting ones look set to keep prospective buyers waiting until 2022, there are still plenty more essentially guaranteed to see daylight by the end of this year.

That begs the obvious question of when might the company find time to unveil and release the Apple Watch Series 7, AirPods 3, iPad 9, iPad mini 6, and a new generation of upgraded MacBook Pros (presumably ahead of the holiday season), and the answer (at least according to Digitimes) is next month.

Wake me up when September... begins


That's right, the notoriously hit-and-miss Taiwanese publication predicts in a new paywalled report (brought to our attention by the folks over at MacRumors) that Apple will "host a series of product launch conferences in September" most likely dedicated to each and every one of the aforementioned devices.

Although we never expected the company to announce all that stuff at once, which would have been pretty bonkers, holding a "series" of different events in the space of less than a month almost sounds even crazier.


Obviously, these are virtual events we're talking about here, so the logistics and everything else shouldn't be a problem. The "problem" is the public may not get enough time to digest all of these launches and Apple may have trouble garnering interest around every new product if there's a "big" event scheduled once every few days or so.

Of course, some of the upcoming devices are inherently more interesting than others, so just because there are six or seven major products in the pipeline, that doesn't necessarily mean Apple plans to host six or seven different launch events.

The sixth-gen iPad mini, ninth-gen "regular" iPad, redesigned 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros, and even the third-gen non-Pro AirPods, for instance, could be announced together, leaving the iPhone 13 quartet and Apple Watch Series 7 as the potential protagonists of separate September events.

Then again, these are all assumptions and unfounded rumors for the time being, which means you shouldn't rule out the possibility of seeing at least a couple of those products break cover in October or even November.

Expect stronger iPads... sooner or later


Ironically, the focal point of today's Digitimes report could have easily gone unnoticed, anticipating a significant boost in global iPad shipments this year prompted in no small part by a non-Pro, non-Air, and non-mini new tablet rumored to bring just two modest upgrades to the table compared to last year's 10.2-inch model.

Much like its forerunners (both affordable and expensive), this entry-level iPad variant is tipped to rock a premium aluminum construction that could nonetheless be improved in the relatively near future.


Similar to next year's iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, a number of unspecified iPad models should adopt a "titanium-based metal chassis", although it's not yet clear if the move will be possible as early as 2022 due to the high production costs associated with such an upgrade.

Titanium, mind you, is a more robust material than both aluminum and stainless steel, having been used in the past for luxury Apple Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch editions. As such, we should probably expect the iPad Pro family to integrate it first in a bid for extra durability sometime in the next couple of years or so.

iPhone 13 colors: All the hues and shades we expect to see in the iPhone 13
iPhone 13 colors: All the hues and shades we expect to see in the iPhone 13
yesterday, 5:24 AM, by Mariyan Slavov
Another iPhone 13 report tips bigger batteries, same prices, more efficient A15 Bionic
Another iPhone 13 report tips bigger batteries, same prices, more efficient A15 Bionic
Aug 12, 2021, 10:07 AM, by Joshua Swingle
Apple will be betting heavily on the iPhone 13 camera features
featured
featured
Apple will be betting heavily on the iPhone 13 camera features
Aug 10, 2021, 8:45 AM, by Preslav Kateliev
Latest rumored battery capacities for 5G iPhone 13 series are good news for power users
Latest rumored battery capacities for 5G iPhone 13 series are good news for power users
Aug 04, 2021, 8:51 PM, by Alan Friedman
AirPods 3 release to stem Apple's sales slide, yet 'innovative' AirPods Pro 2 won't, says Kuo
featured
featured
AirPods 3 release to stem Apple's sales slide, yet 'innovative' AirPods Pro 2 won't, says Kuo
Jun 30, 2021, 4:31 AM, by Daniel Petrov
Chinese supplier hints at iPad Air 5, iPad mini 6, and iPad 9 possible features in a new rumor
Chinese supplier hints at iPad Air 5, iPad mini 6, and iPad 9 possible features in a new rumor
Jul 28, 2021, 3:52 AM, by Iskra Petrova
Change in Apple Watch Series 7 design appears in CAD renders of the device
Change in Apple Watch Series 7 design appears in CAD renders of the device
3 days ago, 3:06 PM, by Alan Friedman
The Apple Watch Series 7 could use a neat new trick to boost battery life
featured
featured
The Apple Watch Series 7 could use a neat new trick to boost battery life
Jun 23, 2021, 4:26 PM, by Adrian Diaconescu

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Samsung is finally taking an initiative to remove ads from its stock apps
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  2
Samsung is finally taking an initiative to remove ads from its stock apps
Galaxy Z Fold 3: price, deals, and where to buy
by Iskren Gaidarov,  1
Galaxy Z Fold 3: price, deals, and where to buy
Galaxy Z Flip 3: price, best deals, and where to buy
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Galaxy Z Flip 3: price, best deals, and where to buy
Galaxy S22 Ultra may offer virtually the same camera specs as predecessor
by Anam Hamid,  2
Galaxy S22 Ultra may offer virtually the same camera specs as predecessor
Galaxy Watch 4: price, deals, and where to buy
by Iskren Gaidarov,  1
Galaxy Watch 4: price, deals, and where to buy
Apple refused to refund $1500 in accidental app charges
by Doroteya Borisova,  2
Apple refused to refund $1500 in accidental app charges
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless