Apple Watch 6 Titanium Edition: Is it worth getting?

Titanium is a metal with some very unique properties. First of all, it is- as strong as steel - but less dense. In fact, titanium has the highest strength-to-density ratio of any known metal. This means that titanium is very lightweight but also very strong. Because of its strength and lightweight, titanium is widely used in aerospace applications in an alloyed form.Another interesting and very useful property of titanium is its. In normal conditions titanium forms a passive oxide coating that naturally protects the metal from corrosion and further oxidation. Titanium and titanium alloys are used in places where other metals corrode and disintegrate - like seawater.Last but not least, titanium is a very inert material that is. This makes it great for people with allergies, but also means that titanium is perfect for medical applications - surgical implements and implants, such as hip balls and sockets (joint replacement) and dental implants.All the aforementioned properties make titanium a great material for watch cases. It has been used as such for many decades and it’s naturally a great choice for the Apple Watch 6 too. It’s less prone to chipping and scratching, it won’t oxidize and corrode from sweat, it won’t cause rashes if you have sensitive skin or skin allergies, and it’s very lightweight.Just like the stainless steel version, the Apple Watch 6 Titanium Edition features a sapphire crystal display, making it the most durable option of the three (Apple Watch 6 aluminum features a Ion-X glass display). When you look at the weight of all three versions, the titanium slots right between the aluminum and stainless steel.There’s a price to be paid for all these great features, though. Literally. Titanium is hard to manufacture and process, mainly due to its hardness. This means it's an expensive material and it translates to the price of the final product. The Apple Watch 6 Titanium Edition starts atwith a Sport Loop, and can go up toif you opt for a fancy Link Bracelet.There’s another little caveat with the Apple Watch 6 titanium. Just like the stainless steel version, it is only available in GPS+Cellular variant, which means you can’t save money opting for a GPS only version. And lastly, color options are limited to just two - titanium and space black titanium, so there’s not much of a variety if you want a matching band. That being said, if you can afford it,