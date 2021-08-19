Notifications
Apple Tablets

iPad mini 6 template shows uniform bezels without Home button and larger rear camera

Anam Hamid
By
0
iPad mini 6 template shows uniform bezels without Home button and larger rear camera
An aluminum chassis allegedly based on the upcoming Apple iPad mini 6 has popped up online, thanks to Techordo and leaker David Kowalski who owns the Twitter handle xleaks7.

The jig shown in the video is in line with the expectations set by popular industry insiders for the 2021 iPad mini: the slate is finally going to get a facelift after six years. We can see the narrower, uniform bezels and squared-off corners. The outlet reports that it will feature a flat screen. The front camera is housed in the top bezel.



There is no home button on the front and as is the case with the current iPad Air, Touch ID is now embedded in the power button.

Contrary to earlier reports, the iPad Mini 6 may not feature the mini-LED tech. The display will reportedly be between 8.3 inches and 9 inches.

The back of the device could resemble the latest iPad Air. The tablet will likely retain a single-camera system but Apple appears to have fitted it with a larger lens.

The video that has surfaced today shows the power and volume buttons on the top but the report notes that this could be a manufacturing defect. In the iPad mini 6 renders that were shared in June, the volume keys were on the right side and the power button was on the top.

The new iPad mini will also likely feature a magnetic Smart Connector and may switch to USB-C from a Lightning connector.

The current model came out in 2019. It offers the A12 Bionic chip and Apple Pencil support.



The iPad Mini 6 could arrive this fall with the new A15 processor that will also power the upcoming iPhone 13 series and vastly improved speakers. We also hear that it will be available in three shades: black, silver, and gold. 

On paper, that surely sounds like a winning recipe for the best tablet of 2021.

