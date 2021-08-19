iPad mini 6 template shows uniform bezels without Home button and larger rear camera0
The jig shown in the video is in line with the expectations set by popular industry insiders for the 2021 iPad mini: the slate is finally going to get a facelift after six years. We can see the narrower, uniform bezels and squared-off corners. The outlet reports that it will feature a flat screen. The front camera is housed in the top bezel.
There is no home button on the front and as is the case with the current iPad Air, Touch ID is now embedded in the power button.
Contrary to earlier reports, the iPad Mini 6 may not feature the mini-LED tech. The display will reportedly be between 8.3 inches and 9 inches.
The back of the device could resemble the latest iPad Air. The tablet will likely retain a single-camera system but Apple appears to have fitted it with a larger lens.
The new iPad mini will also likely feature a magnetic Smart Connector and may switch to USB-C from a Lightning connector.
The current model came out in 2019. It offers the A12 Bionic chip and Apple Pencil support.
The iPad Mini 6 could arrive this fall with the new A15 processor that will also power the upcoming iPhone 13 series and vastly improved speakers. We also hear that it will be available in three shades: black, silver, and gold.
On paper, that surely sounds like a winning recipe for the best tablet of 2021.
Story timeline
This story is part of:iPad mini 6 leaks (5 updates)
-
Now reading
19 August iPad mini 6 template shows uniform bezels without Home button and larger rear camera
-
28 July Chinese supplier hints at iPad Air 5, iPad mini 6, and iPad 9 possible features in a new rumor
-
20 July Redesigned iPad mini to feature A15 Bionic, USB-C port, and more upgrades
-
11 July The 'biggest redesign' in the iPad mini's history is on track for a fall 2021 release
-
11 June Redesigned iPad mini 6 leaks with iPad Air-like design, USB-C, much more