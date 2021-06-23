The Apple Watch Series 7 could use a neat new trick to boost battery life

The Apple Watch Series 7 could use a neat new trick to boost battery life1
But what exactly will the aptly named S7 SiP (System in Package) bring to the table wrist later this year... apart from the typical promises of improved overall performance compared to the S6 inside 2020's Apple Watch Series 6, which was in turn faster than the S5-powered Series 5, and so on and so forth?
While this is far from etched in stone at the moment, the S7 might shrink in size compared to its forerunners thanks to a so-called "double-sided" design, which could in turn free up precious space under the hood of Apple's next big intelligent timepiece.
As you may have already noticed, there are a lot of "coulds" and "mights" involved in this particular rumor, so until another source (ideally, a more trustworthy one) corroborates what are ultimately mere assumptions right now, you probably shouldn't get your hopes up for a very substantial battery life enhancement.
After all, there is a possibility that Apple will use the leftover space from the prospective double-sided chip technology integration to accommodate entirely new components or features.
Unfortunately, the Apple Watch Series 7 is no longer expected to feature a blood glucose monitor, focusing instead primarily on a number of love-or-hate design refinements alongside some interesting display upgrades, and yes, you guessed it, a fresh batch of processing speed enhancements.
Will that be enough to propel this bad boy at the top of our list of the best smartwatches money can buy in 2021? Most definitely, but for the first time... ever, it looks like Apple will be facing some very stiff competition for the industry's global sales crown.
