The Apple Watch Series 7 could use a neat new trick to boost battery life





wrist later this year... apart from the typical promises of improved overall performance compared to the S6 inside 2020's Apple Watch Series 6 , which was in turn faster than the S5-powered Series 5 , and so on and so forth?





Although we may not get a proper and 100 percent reliable answer to that million-dollar question until September, when the Apple Watch Series 7 is widely expected to go official, a new paywalled Digitimes report relayed (for free) by MacRumors reveals one very interesting detail about the S7 chip that could make an important upgrade possible.





While this is far from etched in stone at the moment, the S7 might shrink in size compared to its forerunners thanks to a so-called "double-sided" design, which could in turn free up precious space under the hood of Apple 's next big intelligent timepiece.





Said space could be easily filled by a larger than ever battery without impacting the overall size or weight of the actual smartwatch, thus improving the always crucial and seldom satisfactory endurance between charges.





As you may have already noticed, there are a lot of "coulds" and "mights" involved in this particular rumor, so until another source (ideally, a more trustworthy one) corroborates what are ultimately mere assumptions right now, you probably shouldn't get your hopes up for a very substantial battery life enhancement.





After all, there is a possibility that Apple will use the leftover space from the prospective double-sided chip technology integration to accommodate entirely new components or features.









