$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View
iOS Apple Wearables

The Apple Watch Series 7 could use a neat new trick to boost battery life

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
Jun 23, 2021, 4:26 PM
1
The Apple Watch Series 7 could use a neat new trick to boost battery life
If there's one thing Apple has made incredibly easy to predict for its next-gen smartwatch way before the Series 7 design actually leaked about a month ago, that's clearly the branding of the processor powering said upcoming wearable device.

But what exactly will the aptly named S7 SiP (System in Package) bring to the table wrist later this year... apart from the typical promises of improved overall performance compared to the S6 inside 2020's Apple Watch Series 6, which was in turn faster than the S5-powered Series 5, and so on and so forth?

Although we may not get a proper and 100 percent reliable answer to that million-dollar question until September, when the Apple Watch Series 7 is widely expected to go official, a new paywalled Digitimes report relayed (for free) by MacRumors reveals one very interesting detail about the S7 chip that could make an important upgrade possible.

While this is far from etched in stone at the moment, the S7 might shrink in size compared to its forerunners thanks to a so-called "double-sided" design, which could in turn free up precious space under the hood of Apple's next big intelligent timepiece.

Said space could be easily filled by a larger than ever battery without impacting the overall size or weight of the actual smartwatch, thus improving the always crucial and seldom satisfactory endurance between charges.

As you may have already noticed, there are a lot of "coulds" and "mights" involved in this particular rumor, so until another source (ideally, a more trustworthy one) corroborates what are ultimately mere assumptions right now, you probably shouldn't get your hopes up for a very substantial battery life enhancement.

After all, there is a possibility that Apple will use the leftover space from the prospective double-sided chip technology integration to accommodate entirely new components or features.

Unfortunately, the Apple Watch Series 7 is no longer expected to feature a blood glucose monitor, focusing instead primarily on a number of love-or-hate design refinements alongside some interesting display upgrades, and yes, you guessed it, a fresh batch of processing speed enhancements.

Will that be enough to propel this bad boy at the top of our list of the best smartwatches money can buy in 2021? Most definitely, but for the first time... ever, it looks like Apple will be facing some very stiff competition for the industry's global sales crown

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Phil Schiller correctly saw the future of Apple's 30% "Tax" a decade ago
by Alan Friedman,  0
Phil Schiller correctly saw the future of Apple's 30% "Tax" a decade ago
Under-screen Touch ID tipped for Apple's iPhone 14 series, 2022 iPhone SE to come with 5G
by Adrian Diaconescu,  8
Under-screen Touch ID tipped for Apple's iPhone 14 series, 2022 iPhone SE to come with 5G
Huge Apple Watch sale takes the highest Series 3, Series 4, and Series 5 discounts to new heights
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
Huge Apple Watch sale takes the highest Series 3, Series 4, and Series 5 discounts to new heights
Vivo's first tablet could launch in Q4 2021 as the Vivo Pad
by Joshua Swingle,  1
Vivo's first tablet could launch in Q4 2021 as the Vivo Pad
T-Mobile's 5Gin moonshine and 5Ginger beer mark Extended Range 5G coverage milestone
by Daniel Petrov,  1
T-Mobile's 5Gin moonshine and 5Ginger beer mark Extended Range 5G coverage milestone
Developer recreates Android 12's Material You wallpaper theme, and it's even better
by Doroteya Borisova,  2
Developer recreates Android 12's Material You wallpaper theme, and it's even better
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless