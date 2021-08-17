Change in Apple Watch Series 7 design appears in CAD renders of the device

Change in Apple Watch Series 7 design appears in CAD renders of the device1
All of the signs point to a redesign for the Apple Watch Series 7 which could be just weeks away from being introduced. As far back as last September, reliable TF International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that a "significant form factor design change" was coming to the world's most popular smartwatch in 2021. Earlier this year, Twitter tipster Jon Prosser shared some of the changes that are expected to come to the timepiece next month.
Today, 91mobiles posted some CAD-based renders of the Series 7 Apple Watch revealing the boxier design. A source tells the site that the 44mm model will feature a 1.8-inch display and measure 44x38x9mm. That would be a reduction in size of 1.7mm compared to the 44mm Apple Watch Series 6. The new model is also expected to support the ultra-wideband technology used for Apple's "Find My" Network.
The display also will sport thinner bezels and a new lamination process will move the panel closer to the watch's front cover. Apple was reportedly working on adding a non-invasive blood sugar monitor that would help make it easier for insulin-dependent diabetics to determine how much insulin they need to inject without having to prick themselves in the finger to draw a blood sample.
However, it now appears that this feature, which could attract millions of insulin-dependent diabetics, won't make it to the Series 7 Apple Watch and might be available for the 2022 Apple Watch Series 8 instead.