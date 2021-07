Apple predicted to announce AirPods 3 at iPhone 13 event in September

Alleged AirPods 3 hands-on photo





DigiTimes

AirPods 3 could be announced alongside the iPhone 13

When is the AirPods 3 and iPhone 13 event?

Tuesday, September 7 or September 14

When will AirPods 3 and iPhone 13 pre-orders start?

Friday, September 10 or September 17

When will AirPods 3 and iPhone 13 be released?

Friday, September 17 or September 24

New AirPods have been in the works for several months and an announcement is expected sometime in the second half of 2021. Today, areports makes a more concrete prediction.Citing sources familiar with the matter,believes Apple will announce AirPods 3 at its next product launch event, tipped to happen in September and focus on the iPhone 13 series.Production of the third generation AirPods is set to start in August with small volumes before being ramped up later in the third quarter and fourth quarter, which lines up perfectly with the rumored announcement timeline.In terms of what AirPods 3 will offer, alleged photos of the true wireless earbuds have shown a more compact design in line with what Apple currently offers on the premium AirPods Pro.The differentiating factor between the two is the fact that AirPods 3 will continue to use a universal design instead of the swappable rubber tips offered on the Pro-branded earbuds Apple will presumably pair the updated design with internal improvements like an updated audio chip that includes support for Apple Music Lossless Audio. Battery life improvements could be on the cards too.The exact date of the AirPods 3 and iPhone 13 event is unconfirmed, but there are a couple of potential dates on the table.With the event likely to take place on a Tuesday, customers can expect both iPhone 13 and AirPods 3 pre-orders to kick off three days later on Friday.If Apple follows its usual schedule, the AirPods 3 and iPhone 13 release date should be set for a week later.