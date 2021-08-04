Latest rumored battery capacities for 5G iPhone 13 series are good news for power users

Latest rumored battery capacities for 5G iPhone 13 series are good news for power users0
Remember when Apple iPhone users were called wall huggers by Samsung because they were always positioning themselves near outlets in order to plug in their handsets? Meanwhile, several Android phones have large capacity batteries in the range of 4000-5000mAh and even higher. It wasn't until the iPhone 11 Pro series arrived that Apple made a decent push in this area.
On the other hand, while streaming YouTube videos, the 2019 iPhone 11 Pro Max topped the iPhone 12 Pro Max in viewing time by 21 minutes (8 hours and 58 minutes vs. 8 hours and 37 minutes, respectively). So the drop in power consumption seen with the 5nm A14 Bionic SoC seems to have made a difference.
But if battery life is a major issue for you and for some reason you don't like using a power bank, the iPhone 13 series could feature a huge jump in battery size making you very happy. According to ZDNet, the next Pro Max model could sport a 4352mAh battery which would be an 18% hike from last year's iPhone 12 Pro Max. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro could see their battery capacities jump 10% from 2815mAh to 3095mAh, and the iPhone 13 mini is rumored to sport a 2406mAh battery (up 8% from the 2227mAh battery used on the iPhone 12 mini).
However, thanks to the LTPO backplane that Apple is rumored to add to the displays on the iPhone 13 Pro models, the refresh rate on these handsets will be variable so that static content on the screen, like a text or email, won't refresh at 120Hz thus saving battery life.
As hard as it is to believe, the iPhone 13 series will be unveiled next month if tradition holds.