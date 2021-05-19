Massive Apple Watch Series 7 leak shows off new design, green color

The Apple Watch Series 7 will feature a flat frame









Complementing the display is a digital crown that retains the same look as before, a small microphone for phone calls and Apple’s Walkie-Talkie mode, and the usual pill-shaped side button.



The other side of the smartwatch houses the speakers. For some unknown reason, the speaker slots are much bigger than before, but perhaps Apple is planning a major upgrade that nobody knows about yet.



There’s no word on the sizes of this year’s Apple Watch models, but the renders certainly suggest that Apple will be retaining compatibility with existing Apple Watch bands for another generation.

A green Apple Watch Series 7 is apparently on the way

The company is said to have been working on experimental finishes, though, so nothing is locked down yet. The two finishes pictured below closely resemble the equivalent iPad Air (2020) color options. The blue also matches the color seen on renders of the redesigned MacBook Air (2021), expected to launch later this year.







Apple Watch Series 7 software and feature expectations

The Apple Watch Series 7 will undoubtedly be one of the



The Apple Watch Series 7 will undoubtedly be one of the best smartwatches in 2021 , but the wearable will face tougher competition than ever thanks to the recent Google and Samsung partnership . Apple’s rivals are merging their respective smartwatch operating systems — Wear OS and Tizen — into a single platform dubbed ‘Wear,’ although that might not be the final name.

Apps launch faster than before, and apps are receiving big upgrades that introduce extra functionalities. This should all debut this summer on the Galaxy Watch 4 , so it’ll be interesting to see what Apple brings to the table in terms of software and features this fall.



At the moment, the biggest new Watch Series 7 is expected to be blood glucose monitoring, more commonly known as blood sugar levels. It’ll reportedly be made possible by a non-invasive optical sensor.



Not much is known about watchOS 8, but Apple will be showing off the next version of its smartwatch operating system in just a few weeks at WWDC 2021, so we won’t have to wait much longer to find out what’s planned.



