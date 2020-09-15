Luxury Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 edition gets fitting price tag, September 18 release date





As highlighted in a press release today , the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is the tech giant's first-ever wearable device to come in a titanium design as a super-premium alternative to the standard stainless steel models.









The reason the Korea-based company is only now "announcing" (read fully detailing) the Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium edition is that its actual sales will be underway this Friday, September 18, both domestically and internationally. In Samsung's homeland, SamMobile reports that the high-end Android and iOS-compatible smartwatch is set to cost 770,000 won, roughly equating to $650.



That's obviously a lot more than the starting price of a Bluetooth-only 41mm Galaxy Watch 3 in the region, and That's obviously a lot more than the starting price of a Bluetooth-only 41mm Galaxy Watch 3 in the region, and the same goes for Germany , where the "Titan" variant is to be made available on September 18 as well at €633, or around $750. If that feels steep (as it should), you might want to remember last year's Apple Watch Series 5 is sold in the US with a high-quality titanium build at a whopping $799 and up sans standalone cellular connectivity.



Unfortunately, we have no idea if Unfortunately, we have no idea if Samsung plans to ever release the titanium-made Galaxy Watch 3 stateside, so for the time being, you'll just have to settle for one of several stainless steel flavors fetching anywhere between $400 and $480 on the manufacturer's official website, as well as at a multitude of authorized third-party retailers and major carriers including Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Verizon.









Compared to that always popular material, titanium is both lighter and stronger, not to mention that it looks absolutely exquisite, especially in combination with a similarly premium metal strap. Tipping the scales at a measly 43 grams (said strap not included), the luxury timepiece will be up for grabs exclusively in a 45mm case size and Mystic Black color with no LTE support.



In case you're wondering, the stainless steel 45mm variant weighs a comparably hefty 53.8 grams, but revised aesthetics and improved durability aside, there's pretty much no difference between the two. Nothing under the hood, no screen size change, and no, not even a small alteration in terms of overall dimensions.



