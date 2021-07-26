Galaxy Unpacked: get exclusive Samsung offers

Apple

Stronger titanium alloy material could be used for the iPhone 14 Pro models chassis, report claims

Iskra Petrova
By
0
Tougher titanium alloy material could be used for the iPhone 14 Pro models chassis, report claims
We haven't seen the iPhone 13 announced yet; however, iPhone 14 rumors and reports are already showing up here and there. JP Morgan Chase investors have stated that the high-end iPhone 14 models will feature a new chassis design made with titanium allow, reports MacRumors.

The stronger, more durable, lighter than steel titanium material will reportedly be used for the iPhone 14 Pro models design


If this report is correct, this would mean the Pro models from the iPhone 14 series will be the first iPhones to have titanium alloy chassis. The latest iPhone models are currently made from stainless steel and aluminum. The titanium alloy material is used for the case of some Apple Watch Series 6 models.

How good is titanium vs aluminum and stainless steel for an iPhone chassis? Well, compared to stainless steel, titanium has a higher hardness that makes it more scratch-resistant, and its stiffness makes it durable enough to withstand bending. On top of that, although being as strong as steel, it is 45% lighter and twice as strong as aluminum while being only 60% heavier.

Additionally, the titanium alloy is more resistant to corrosion compared to other alloys.

There are, however, some issues with titanium alloy


There is no perfect material. And there are some drawbacks to titanium alloy as well. First off, fingerprint smudges are more visible on bare titanium and titanium alloy surfaces. Additionally, the hardness of titanium makes it difficult to etch and carve, so this could mean a less attractive overall look.

But Apple knows this and has been researching ways to overcome these two drawbacks, according to recent patent applications.

Firstly, the company has looked into using thin oxide coatings for metal surfaces that would significantly reduce fingerprint smudges. And secondly, Cupertino may be planning to use blasting and etching, together with a chemical process to give titanium surfaces a glossy and attractive look.

On top of that, the report from JP Morgan Chase also corroborates earlier rumors that the iPhone 14 will have greater spec changes, compared to the iPhone 13. This could mean Apple has set its eyes on 2022 as a year where more people upgrade to the latest models.

The report also corroborates the rumor that Apple has abandoned the plans for an iPhone 14 mini and that the iPhone 13 mini will most probably be the last "mini"-branded iPhone we are going to see.

According to reputable industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, two 6.1-inch iPhones, and two 6.7-inch iPhones will make the iPhone 14 series. This means both the standard model and the Pro model will have two size variants.

The report also stated Touch ID would be making a return to the iPhone sooner or later, but its exact form is unknown at the moment. It could be either an in-display sensor or a side button Touch ID.

According to other rumors, some 2022 iPhones will no longer have the dreaded-by-many notch, and Apple would be adopting the punch-hole design.

