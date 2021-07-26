The iPhone 13 event will most likely be an online event yet another year, claims industry analyst

The iPhone 13 event will most likely be an online event yet another year, claims industry analyst0
An online iPhone 13 event seems more likely now that Apple employees are yet to go to work in the offices
Earlier, Apple stated employees would be required to come at least three days in the week to work from the office, starting September. However, this was later delayed by one month due to rising cases of Covid-19.
This is going to be the second year of an online iPhone event; however, this time, the new iPhones are expected to be on time for a September announcement. Last year, the iPhone 12 series event was delayed to October due to the pandemic and supply chain disruptions.