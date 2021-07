The iPhone 13 event will most likely be an online event yet another year, claims industry analyst

An online iPhone 13 event seems more likely now that Apple employees are yet to go to work in the offices

Recently, we reported that Apple 's return to the office was yet again delayed and workers are now continuing to work from home. Given that fact, Mark Gurman from Bloomberg recently stated that an iPhone 13 in-person event seems unlikely at this point, report 9to5Mac Earlier, Apple stated employees would be required to come at least three days in the week to work from the office, starting September. However, this was later delayed by one month due to rising cases of Covid-19. Mark Gurman stated that if Apple was able to go forward with this requirement, there was a high possibility the iPhone 13 announcement would have been an in-person event. But, given the recent changes, the iPhone 13's unveiling will most likely be an online event for yet another year, with a video on YouTube and Apple's official website.This is going to be the second year of an online iPhone event; however, this time, the new iPhones are expected to be on time for a September announcement. Last year, the iPhone 12 series event was delayed to October due to the pandemic and supply chain disruptions.