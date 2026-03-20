Amazon is taking its iPad Air (M3) clearance deals to the next level with $200 discounts









Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M3, 2025) $199 off (27%) 128GB Storage, Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular, Apple M3 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Landscape Stereo Speakers, Two Microphones, USB Type-C Port, Purple and Blue Color Options Buy at Amazon Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M3, 2025) $199 off (23%) 256GB Storage, Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular, Apple M3 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Landscape Stereo Speakers, Two Microphones, USB Type-C Port, Four Color Options Buy at Amazon Recommended For You





If Amazon didn't convince you to "settle" for the one-year-old tablet with an Apple M3 processor under the hood and an 11-inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD screen in tow at $150 off list, maybe an enhanced new $200 discount will do the trick. That's right, you can now slash an unprecedented and presumably unbeatable 200 bucks off the normal prices of multiple iPad Air 11 (M3) variants.





We're talking about a 128GB storage configuration with built-in cellular connectivity that typically costs $749, as well as 256GB units supporting 5G speeds that are regularly priced at $849 a pop. For the former, you'll have to choose between blue and purple colorways to take your savings up to two whole Benjamins, while the latter is available at the time of this writing at that towering discount in a grand total of four paint jobs.









Of course, that's unlikely to be true for a very long time, as it's safe to assume a lot of buyers will realize (if they don't already know) that this is the absolute best tablet for them at these massively reduced prices. Naturally, the M3 chipset is nowhere near as fast as the M4 inside the iPad Air (2026) generation, but the pricing difference is now certainly big enough to make the older 11-incher (with 5G support) the better "investment."





After all, the two do share a lot of other key specs, from the same screen size and resolution to virtually identical camera sensors, battery capacity, stereo speakers, and even physical dimensions.





As far as other competitors go, it's pretty clear that something like Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 FE can never match the raw speed of the iPad Air 11 (2025), while the Galaxy Tab S11 is... far too costly to even add to this debate, especially in a cellular-capable model.

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