Amazon is taking its iPad Air (M3) clearance deals to the next level with $200 discounts
If you don't have a problem snubbing the latest and greatest iPad Airs, last year's Apple M3-powered 11-incher is a must-buy right now.
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This is not the world's biggest or smallest tablet. It's just right. | Image by PhoneArena
I'm no longer sure exactly when this started, but Apple is currently eclipsing Samsung in the value of many major products, including the "vanilla" iPhone 17, the new iPad Air (M4) duo, and, perhaps most notably, last year's M3-powered iPad Air 11 and 13.
The 11-inch iPad Air (2025) is not only regularly affordable (for what it offers), at $599 and up, also scoring some remarkably hefty discounts after the introduction of an improved sequel a couple of weeks ago that made it a smarter buy than ever in a couple of different models.
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If Amazon didn't convince you to "settle" for the one-year-old tablet with an Apple M3 processor under the hood and an 11-inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD screen in tow at $150 off list, maybe an enhanced new $200 discount will do the trick. That's right, you can now slash an unprecedented and presumably unbeatable 200 bucks off the normal prices of multiple iPad Air 11 (M3) variants.
We're talking about a 128GB storage configuration with built-in cellular connectivity that typically costs $749, as well as 256GB units supporting 5G speeds that are regularly priced at $849 a pop. For the former, you'll have to choose between blue and purple colorways to take your savings up to two whole Benjamins, while the latter is available at the time of this writing at that towering discount in a grand total of four paint jobs.
That beautiful display is only one of the key reasons why you should consider a purchase right now. | Image by PhoneArena
Of course, that's unlikely to be true for a very long time, as it's safe to assume a lot of buyers will realize (if they don't already know) that this is the absolute best tablet for them at these massively reduced prices. Naturally, the M3 chipset is nowhere near as fast as the M4 inside the iPad Air (2026) generation, but the pricing difference is now certainly big enough to make the older 11-incher (with 5G support) the better "investment."
After all, the two do share a lot of other key specs, from the same screen size and resolution to virtually identical camera sensors, battery capacity, stereo speakers, and even physical dimensions.
As far as other competitors go, it's pretty clear that something like Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 FE can never match the raw speed of the iPad Air 11 (2025), while the Galaxy Tab S11 is... far too costly to even add to this debate, especially in a cellular-capable model.
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