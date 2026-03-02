Mint Mobile's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo
Apple unveils its latest iPhone model and a new iPad Air

Apple introduces the iPhone 17e, the lower-priced iPhone option for 2026.

All three color options of the iPhone 17e.
Apple introduces the lower-priced iPhone 17e. | Image by Apple
With a new video released on Monday morning, Apple has added the iPhone 17e to its lineup. Featuring a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and powered by the 3nm A19 application processor (AP), the device has a starting price of $599 ($24.95 a month over 24 months) for the variant with 256GB of storage. This is double the base storage of the iPhone 16e at the same price. 

Apple claims the iPhone 17e will have all-day battery life in part due to the power-sipping C1X modem designed by Apple, and the power management capabilities of iOS 26. Users will be able to charge to around 50% of capacity in about 30 minutes thanks to fast charging with a USB-C cable. The iPhone 17e also offers wireless charging up to 15W via MagSafe and Qi2 accessories.

The new iPhone 17e, whch starts at $599 for the 256GB version. | Image by Apple
The new iPhone 17e, whch starts at $599 for the 256GB version. | Image by Apple

The 48MP Fusion camera delivers 2x optical zoom and snaps photos at 48MP or 24MP for those images you want to save and share with others. In portrait mode, users can take photos with "a smooth bokeh" while producing next-generation portraits. Videos can be shot in 4K with Dolby Vision up to 60 fps. Video can be recorded in Spatial Audio allowing for immersive listening on AirPods or Apple Vision Pro

The latest member of the iPhone family will sport an IP68 rating for protection from dust, splashes, and water to a maximum depth of 6 meters (198.69 feet) for as long as 30 minutes.

The iPhone 17e will be available for pre-orders this Wednesday, March 4th with availability starting on March 11th. Color options include Black, White, and Soft Pink in a matte finish. Apple says that its carrier partners will offer deals including up to $400 (US) in credit with the trade-in of an iPhone 11 and up to $599 (US) in credit with the trade-in of an iPhone 13.

Video Thumbnail

Apple also introduced its new iPad Air model powered by the M4 AP. With the new chip comes a faster CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine. The iPad Air with M4 is up to 30% faster than the previous generation model, which was powered by the M3 AP. It is equipped with Apple's in-house C1X modem and supports Wi-Fi 7. The M4-powered iPad Air will be available with an 11-inch and a 13-inch display.

The new iPad Air with M4. | Image by Apple
The new iPad Air with M4. | Image by Apple

Pricing for the 11-inch variant starts at $599 and $799 for the 13-inch unit. Pre-orders begin this coming Wednesday, March 4, with availability starting on March 11.

Video Thumbnail
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
COMMENTS (1)

