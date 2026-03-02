Apple unveils its latest iPhone model and a new iPad Air

With a new video released on Monday morning, Apple has added the iPhone 17e to its lineup. Featuring a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and powered by the 3nm A19 application processor (AP), the device has a starting price of $599 ($24.95 a month over 24 months) for the variant with 256GB of storage. This is double the base storage of the iPhone 16e at the same price.





iPhone 17e will have all-day battery life in part due to the power-sipping C1X modem designed by Apple, and the power management capabilities of iPhone 17e also offers wireless charging up to 15W via MagSafe and Qi2 accessories. Apple claims thewill have all-day battery life in part due to the power-sipping C1X modem designed by Apple, and the power management capabilities of iOS 26 . Users will be able to charge to around 50% of capacity in about 30 minutes thanks to fast charging with a USB-C cable. Thealso offers wireless charging up to 15W via MagSafe and Qi2 accessories.









The 48MP Fusion camera delivers 2x optical zoom and snaps photos at 48MP or 24MP for those images you want to save and share with others. In portrait mode, users can take photos with "a smooth bokeh" while producing next-generation portraits. Videos can be shot in 4K with Dolby Vision up to 60 fps. Video can be recorded in Spatial Audio allowing for immersive listening on AirPods or Apple Vision Pro



The latest member of the iPhone family will sport an IP68 rating for protection from dust, splashes, and water to a maximum depth of 6 meters (198.69 feet) for as long as 30 minutes.





iPhone 17e will be available for pre-orders this Wednesday, March 4th with availability starting on March 11th. Color options include Black, White, and Soft Pink in a matte finish. Apple says that its carrier partners will offer deals including up to $400 (US) in credit with the trade-in of an iPhone 11 and up to $599 (US) in credit with the trade-in of an Thewill be available for pre-orders this Wednesday, March 4th with availability starting on March 11th. Color options include Black, White, and Soft Pink in a matte finish. Apple says that its carrier partners will offer deals including up to $400 (US) in credit with the trade-in of an iPhone 11 and up to $599 (US) in credit with the trade-in of an iPhone 13





Apple also introduced its new iPad Air model powered by the M4 AP. With the new chip comes a faster CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine. The iPad Air with M4 is up to 30% faster than the previous generation model, which was powered by the M3 AP. It is equipped with Apple's in-house C1X modem and supports Wi-Fi 7. The M4-powered iPad Air will be available with an 11-inch and a 13-inch display.









Pricing for the 11-inch variant starts at $599 and $799 for the 13-inch unit. Pre-orders begin this coming Wednesday, March 4, with availability starting on March 11.