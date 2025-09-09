Apple Intelligence: is it any good now on the iPhone 17?

Apple Intelligence

AI will now automatically adjust the selfie zoom

Adaptive power mode maximizes battery life according to your usage patterns

Worldwide Developers Conference

iPhone 17

iPhone 17

Apple Intelligence

iPhone 17









This makes it very clear, in my opinion, that the company is still struggling to make any worthwhile progress in AI. Apple may even be waiting to finalize the acquisition of an AI startup before it starts talking about Apple Intelligence properly again.





iPhone 17 series has some excellent phones: I personally think that the Theseries has some excellent phones: I personally think that the iPhone 17 Pro looks great . However, if you were thinking about switching to the iPhone purely for AI, then you'd be very ill-advised to do so.









"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!

Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! " Iconic Phones " is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

Recommended Stories Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price! LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price! AI is, for the time being, much better experienced on the Samsung Galaxy S25 series and the Google Pixel 9 phones.