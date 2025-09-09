Apple Intelligence: is it any good now on the iPhone 17?
Now that the iPhone 17 is official, is Apple Intelligence a good enough reason to switch to iOS?
Apple Intelligence, perhaps the most controversial suite of AI features currently available, was expected to see a much-needed upgrade during the company’s September event today. While Apple did announce the iPhone 17 series with all of the leaked upgrades, the company barely mentioned its AI tool set.
The company’s take on AI is far from complete, and multiple teams are still working on improving the overall package, if other reports are to be believed.
Despite some whispers across tech circles, Apple did not mention the new Siri that it is working on. We were promised a smarter Siri all the way back in WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) 2024, but then it kept getting delayed over and over again.
The event mostly focused on the controversial iPhone 17 redesign, with the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models now featuring a much larger rear camera module. Apple Intelligence was hinted at every now and then, and the company promised that it would make your iPhone 17 better, but nothing concrete was mentioned.
Apple Intelligence only has two new features that we currently know about:
- AI will now automatically adjust the selfie zoom
- Adaptive power mode maximizes battery life according to your usage patterns
This new Siri will use modern AI models to better understand what you’re saying, and the context that you’re saying it in. It will be a multimodal AI assistant, able to help you verbally, textually, and even visually.
Apple Intelligence will adjust your selfies.. | Image credit — Apple
Adaptive power mode will be crucial for the new iPhone 17 Air. | Image credit — Apple
This makes it very clear, in my opinion, that the company is still struggling to make any worthwhile progress in AI. Apple may even be waiting to finalize the acquisition of an AI startup before it starts talking about Apple Intelligence properly again.
The iPhone 17 series has some excellent phones: I personally think that the iPhone 17 Pro looks great. However, if you were thinking about switching to the iPhone purely for AI, then you'd be very ill-advised to do so.
AI is, for the time being, much better experienced on the Samsung Galaxy S25 series and the Google Pixel 9 phones.
