At this point, Apple doesn't even pretend to care about AI. Be honest: do you?!

iPhones are selling like hotcakes anyway.

A man with an iPhone 17 Pro.
The iPhone 17 Pro. | Image by PhoneArena

Since we're living right in the middle of it, it's not yet clear if the AI bubble will go down in history as one of humanity's worst socio-economic adventures. The AI bubble could burst tomorrow, hundreds of billions of dollars could be wiped out, et cetera – or, it could all turn out fine in the end. Smartphone makers today like to think that the latter is the likely outcome, not the former.

That's why they're doubling, tripling and quadrupling down on anything AI: big US carriers do that, too. Even your grandma is talking about AI.

As with every other rule, there's an exception: and in this case, it's the world's second-largest company by market cap. Namely, Apple.

Mere hours ago, we learned that Apple will probably delay the AI-enhanced Siri upgrade once again. This upgrade was announced in 2024 and users should've received and forgotten about it a long time ago. But things spiraled out of control and Apple could not deliver on its promises for the next two years.

This is a problem, sure; but I have a different spin on things. I think that Apple is deserving of some sort of a public humiliation, but I think execs at Cupertino headquarters couldn't care less about the fact that the AI train has left the station without waiting for them.

iPhones are selling mighty well



Back when Siri premiered on people's iPhones fifteen years ago, it was an impressive iOS novelty. Users quickly got used to the "Hey, Siri". Everybody was setting reminders and alarms by speaking to their phone.

The last few years have turned things upside down with uber-popular platforms like ChatGPT and Google's Gemini. The Galaxy S24, which is now two years old, was presented as an AI phone instead of a traditional "smartphone". The Galaxy S25 bragged about AI, too – as will the Galaxy S26 is expected to do as well, once it drops on February 25.

Yet, at the end of 2025 we got some interesting information: Apple was set to overtake Samsung as the world's top smartphone company. That's because of the iPhone 17's popularity and incredible sales figures.

Statistics bars.
Apple is well ahead. | Image by Counterpoint


A new Counterpoint report data (pictured above) has it that "only Apple and Samsung have surpassed the one-billion active devices milestone".

Which means that about one in four phones today is an iPhone.

That's partly because Apple has that almost cult-like aura around it, and it usually succeeds at keeping users locked in their iOS ecosystem and services. I may be generalizing a bit here, but I think that AI is not the most important thing when it comes to smartphones today. Not yet: maybe tomorrow, maybe next year (maybe never?), but AI is not a crucial factor in early 2026.

The problem is real



As I said above – and the way I see it – there most definitely is a problem with Apple's yet another Siri upgrade delay. But it's not for users to be mad at Apple (besides some hardcore AI fans), it's for Apple execs to be mad at themselves.

The whole situation looks like a marketing issue to me: yes, Apple is guilty as charged, but only because the company announced big things prematurely. Don't do this, Apple.

If you deliberately chose to be years late to the AI party: so be it! State it loud and proud. We'll make some fun of you, but that's only natural. At the end of the day, you do things your own way and users will respect your decisions (nevermind the jokes and memes).

What's not respectable, however, is promising things that you can't deliver. Even if the promised things don't mean anything. You're a trillion-dollar company with an infinite budget for R&D – you can pretty much invent anything you'd want to. Just do it. Or put yourself on Silent until you're ready with the new Siri version.

